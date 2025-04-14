Refunds To New Rides

MENAFN - PR Newswire) One purchase typically rises to the top this time of year: used vehicles. The Oxford report shows used vehicles are one of the most popular purchases for Americans during tax refund time as this coincides with higher resale values of used vehicles. When making this purchase, it's important to consider several factors to make a smart financial decision.

Make Sure the Purchase Fits Within Your Budget

Data from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive suggests average used car prices are around 50% less than new vehicle prices. Trusted used car companies and dealerships often feature a wide selection of inventory, including different makes and models, so customers can select a vehicle that excites them and fits within their budget.

"While there are several considerations to keep in mind when shopping for a vehicle, consumers should never exceed their budget," said Laura D. Adams, personal finance expert, host of the "Money Girl" podcast and a paid Enterprise Car Sales spokesperson. "A vehicle that is near new is often an excellent sweet spot for consumers looking for quality without wanting to make the leap to purchase an expensive, new vehicle."

Searching for a vehicle with a retailer you trust can help make it easy to stay within your budget. For example, with Enterprise Car Sales, the price listed is the price you'll pay.

Keep the Monthly Payment Low

The more you can invest in the down payment on a vehicle, the lower your monthly cost will typically be and the less interest you will typically pay over the length of the loan. This can lead to lower, more manageable monthly payments.

"In setting a budget for a quality used vehicle, it's important to consider the initial down payment, the monthly payments, and the interest," Adams said. "When consumers can put a little more toward the initial down payment, while staying within budget, they often thank themselves later when they have lower monthly payments and less interest accrued."

There are many online resources that can help consumers make this calculation. For example, an auto loan calculator can show you how a down payment can affect interest charges.

Purchase a Reliable Vehicle

No matter who you buy from, ensuring you are purchasing a high-quality, reliable vehicle is of the utmost importance. Do your research before signing on the dotted line and conduct a test drive if you can.

"When conducting your search, it's important to put companies and dealerships you trust at the top of your list," Adams said. "Maintenance costs can sometimes creep up down the road, so it's important to make this significant purchase from a company or dealership you trust."

Some dealers also provide additional benefits to help protect a purchase. For example, all vehicles purchased through Enterprise Car Sales are "Enterprise Certified," pass a rigorous inspection by ASE-certified technicians and come with a 12-month or 12,000-mile limited powertrain warranty (whichever occurs first), 12 months of roadside assistance and a 7-day or 1,000-mile (whichever occurs first) buyback policy.

With a little research and careful planning, you can find a reliable used vehicle that excites you. Visit enterprisecarsales for more information.

