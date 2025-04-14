West Coast Rap Artist HEXXX Announces 2025 U.S. Tour With King Lil G

HEXXX, Los Angeles Rap Artist

HEXXX joins major U.S. tour alongside King Lil G & Young Drummer Boy-powered by 33 & West, backed by Live Nation, and gaining serious momentum.

- Brian MarksLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent powerhouse and rising West Coast rap artist HEXXX has officially joined the lineup for King Lil G's 2025 U.S. tour, presented by 33 & West. Running from July 10 to August 23, the tour will hit 33 cities across the country, bringing HEXXX's signature sound to thousands of fans nationwide.With a reputation for raw lyricism, intense stage presence, and a cult following that spans across the underground and mainstream, HEXXX is poised to make serious noise this summer.---About HEXXXHEXXX is a golden state rap artist representing the movement known as West Coast Wicked Shit-a blend of Chicano culture, reality, and street perspective. Raised in Victorville, CA , HEXXX built his early style from raw surroundings. For the last 15 years, he's called Los Angeles home, where he's become deeply rooted in the community and culture of fellow Angelenos.The official announcement for“Suerte”, HEXXX's new album, is days away.Listen to HEXXX on Spotify .---Presented by 33 & West "Blue Hundreds Tour 2025"Touring agency 33 & West hand-selected HEXXX, as the Special Guest, for this summer's lineup - recognizing the strength of his independent brand, fan engagement, and rapidly growing popularity. Their support brings added credibility to what's shaping up to be a landmark tour for the underground-turned-mainstream movement.---A Touring Machine – HEXXX's 2022–2024 RunHEXXX's inclusion on this tour follows a relentless three years of building live momentum.In 2024, he completed three national headlining tours:The Sly Slick & Wicked Tour – Part I, and Part II (Spring 2024 National, & Summer 2024 Pacific Northwest)The Players & Poltergeist Tour (Fall 2024 National)HEXXX also hit the stage with artists including That Mexican OT, Prayers, and a legendary 30 day tour run with Insane Clown Posse's 'Shaggy 2 Dope' - with whom HEXXX performed their joint single“Another Day” live across the U.S., bringing thousands of fans to their feet.Notably, HEXXX performed Main Stage at The Gathering of the Juggalos three years in a row (2021–2023). His touring history speaks for itself, and this summer adds a powerful new chapter.---Tour Dates & Cities:July 10 - The Glass House - Pomona, CAJuly 11 - House of Blues - San Diego, CAJuly 12 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZJuly 13 - 808 - El Paso, TXJuly 15 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NMJuly 17 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OKJuly 18 - Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TXJuly 19 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TXJuly 20 - House of Rock - Corpus Christi, TXJuly 21 - House of Blues - Houston, TXJuly 24 - District 8 - Tampa, FLJuly 25 - The Loft at Center Stage - Atlanta, GAJuly 26 - The Underground at The Fillmore - Charlotte, NCJuly 27 - Ember Music Hall - Richmond, VAJuly 29 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PAJuly 30 - Racket - New York, NYJuly 31 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PAAugust 1 - Skully's Music-Diner - Columbus, OHAugust 2 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, ILAugust 3 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MNAugust 4 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IAAugust 5 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KSAugust 8 - Summit - Denver, COAugust 9 - The Grand at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UTAugust 10 - Treefort Music Hall - Boise, IDAugust 12 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WAAugust 13 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, ORAugust 14 - Domino Room - Bend, ORAugust 15 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NVAugust 16 - Portal at AREA15 - Las Vegas, NVAugust 20 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CAAugust 22 - The Nile Theater - Bakersfield, CAAugust 23 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CAGet Tickets on Ticketmaster , Live Nation, AXS, and HEXXX

HEXXX "Another Day" Featuring Shaggy 2 Dope of Insane Clown Posse

