West Coast Rap Artist HEXXX Announces 2025 U.S. Tour With King Lil G

HEXXX joins major U.S. tour alongside King Lil G & Young Drummer Boy-powered by 33 & West, backed by Live Nation, and gaining serious momentum.This is the wave before it breaks-HEXXX is who to watch in 2025.” - Brian MarksLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent powerhouse and rising West Coast rap artist HEXXX has officially joined the lineup for King Lil G's 2025 U.S. tour, presented by 33 & West. Running from July 10 to August 23, the tour will hit 33 cities across the country, bringing HEXXX's signature sound to thousands of fans nationwide.
With a reputation for raw lyricism, intense stage presence, and a cult following that spans across the underground and mainstream, HEXXX is poised to make serious noise this summer.
About HEXXX
HEXXX is a golden state rap artist representing the movement known as West Coast Wicked Shit-a blend of Chicano culture, reality, and street perspective. Raised in Victorville, CA , HEXXX built his early style from raw surroundings. For the last 15 years, he's called Los Angeles home, where he's become deeply rooted in the community and culture of fellow Angelenos.
The official announcement for“Suerte”, HEXXX's new album, is days away.
Listen to HEXXX on Spotify .
Presented by 33 & West "Blue Hundreds Tour 2025"
Touring agency 33 & West hand-selected HEXXX, as the Special Guest, for this summer's lineup - recognizing the strength of his independent brand, fan engagement, and rapidly growing popularity. Their support brings added credibility to what's shaping up to be a landmark tour for the underground-turned-mainstream movement.
A Touring Machine – HEXXX's 2022–2024 Run
HEXXX's inclusion on this tour follows a relentless three years of building live momentum.
In 2024, he completed three national headlining tours:
The Sly Slick & Wicked Tour – Part I, and Part II (Spring 2024 National, & Summer 2024 Pacific Northwest)
The Players & Poltergeist Tour (Fall 2024 National)
HEXXX also hit the stage with artists including That Mexican OT, Prayers, and a legendary 30 day tour run with Insane Clown Posse's 'Shaggy 2 Dope' - with whom HEXXX performed their joint single“Another Day” live across the U.S., bringing thousands of fans to their feet.
Notably, HEXXX performed Main Stage at The Gathering of the Juggalos three years in a row (2021–2023). His touring history speaks for itself, and this summer adds a powerful new chapter.
Tour Dates & Cities:
July 10 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA
July 11 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA
July 12 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
July 13 - 808 - El Paso, TX
July 15 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM
July 17 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK
July 18 - Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX
July 19 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX
July 20 - House of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX
July 21 - House of Blues - Houston, TX
July 24 - District 8 - Tampa, FL
July 25 - The Loft at Center Stage - Atlanta, GA
July 26 - The Underground at The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC
July 27 - Ember Music Hall - Richmond, VA
July 29 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA
July 30 - Racket - New York, NY
July 31 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA
August 1 - Skully's Music-Diner - Columbus, OH
August 2 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL
August 3 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN
August 4 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA
August 5 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS
August 8 - Summit - Denver, CO
August 9 - The Grand at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
August 10 - Treefort Music Hall - Boise, ID
August 12 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA
August 13 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR
August 14 - Domino Room - Bend, OR
August 15 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV
August 16 - Portal at AREA15 - Las Vegas, NV
August 20 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA
August 22 - The Nile Theater - Bakersfield, CA
August 23 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA
Get Tickets on Ticketmaster , Live Nation, AXS, and HEXXX
HEXXX "Another Day" Featuring Shaggy 2 Dope of Insane Clown Posse
