Georgia DOT Joins States Requiring E-Ticketing For DOT Contractors In 2026, Approves Truckit As Tech Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Georgia joins Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin DOTs in requiring e-Ticketing

ATLANTA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is ushering in a new era of digital transformation in heavy construction with the launch of a statewide e-Ticketing initiative. Starting in 2026, all contractors will be required to use e-Ticketing under Section 110 of GDOT specifications.

As a first step, GDOT has implemented a dual-ticketing pilot-requiring both paper and electronic tickets-for aggregate and concrete deliveries during the March to June 2025 lettings. With this move, Georgia joins a coalition of forward-thinking DOTs across Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin, all of whom now require e-Ticketing on DOT projects.

To support this rollout, GDOT has named TruckIT as an approved e-Ticketing technology provider, empowering contractors, haulers, and material suppliers with the tools needed for seamless compliance and improved operations.

“Manual ticketing creates bottlenecks, errors, and delays that cost real time and money,” said Andrew Lindsay, CEO of TruckIT.“GDOT's pilot program is a strategic runway to help contractors fully acclimate ahead of the 2026 mandate. TruckIT is honored to be a trusted partner guiding Georgia's construction industry through this digital evolution.”

What GDOT Requires

Per GDOT guidelines, all vehicles used for placement or delivery of weighted materials-including dump trucks, belly dumps, pavers, and material transfer vehicles-must be equipped with GPS-enabled tracking systems. These systems must monitor load status, report locations at source and delivery sites, and provide full visibility from load-out to incorporation into the project.

Field inspectors will access ticket data via state-issued mobile devices, creating a fully digital, real-time inspection and verification process.

TruckIT's patented AirTicketTM platform eliminates the need for paper tickets, replacing them with a digital bill of lading instantly accessible by all stakeholders. The result is a transparent, end-to-end material chain of custody that supports same-day billing, faster reconciliation, and reduced disputes or fraud​.

For hybrid workflows, TruckIT's Automatic-PICTM (ATP) uses advanced AI and Computer Vision to digitize any printed or handwritten ticket. ATP automatically extracts and populates ticket data-including weights, timestamps, and signatures-into a digital format for real-time processing and audit-ready recordkeeping​​.

DRAGADOS-Pulice JV, two of the leading construction brands in the ACS Group Construction Division, selected TruckI to digitize the E-Ticketing process for the I-2/I-69C DOT Interchange Projec in the South Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“We were spending an enormous amount of manpower every week on paper ticket management with manual ticket entry, just trying to track and reconcile piles of paper tickets,” said Rafael Hurtado, Equipment Director, Pulice Construction.“TruckIT eliminated the burden of paper tickets, streamlined our operations to expedite the pacing of our asphalt and concrete deliveries, and ensured that this reconstruction project-one that is enormously important for Rio Grande Valley citizens-maximizes every possible efficiency to help us stay on schedule.”

"We saw an opportunity to get rid of paper," Hurtado said. "We weren't wasting time handing out paper and more importantly it kept tickets in the apps, which helped with reporting and efficiency, along with cutting costs and improving logistics.”

About TruckIT

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Atlanta, TruckIT is a cloud-based software platform that automates and optimizes the heavy construction material supply chain. Built for the unique needs of contractors, DOTs, haulers, and material producers, TruckIT integrates with ERP, IoT, and scalehouse systems to deliver real-time visibility, predictive dispatching, and actionable insights​.

TruckIT powers operations across North and South America with productivity tools for digital ticketing, dispatching, material tracking, performance management and reporting, simplifying complex workflows​ driving efficiency and profitability.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit

CONTACT: Contact information: Colby Buell ...