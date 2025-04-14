Consumers Taking GLP-1S For Weight Loss, Current Or Discontinued, Drive Lasting Changes In Retail, Per New Acosta Group Study

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Among several new insights for brands and retailers, the study reflects that consumers are taking these medications for relatively short periods of time. A majority of individuals currently taking a GLP-1 for weight loss plan to continue for less than two more years, and 90% of those who had discontinued use were on the medication for less than one year.

"Consumers' overall high satisfaction with these medications for weight loss has been tempered primarily by concerns about side effects, weight gain if discontinued, and cost," said Kathy Risch, SVP, Shopper Insights and Thought Leadership, Acosta Group. "It was particularly interesting to learn what lasting impacts a GLP-1 medication may have on consumers – they continue to try to maintain those healthy eating habits even as the 'food noise' returns."

"As a result of the study, we have identified key implications for brands and retailers regarding product prioritizations and how we can best convey product benefits to support weight loss journeys, both during and post GLP-1 therapy," said Jami McDermid, president, CROSSMARK Sales Agency, a division of Acosta Group.

CONSUMER SATISFACTION AND MANAGEMENT OF GLP-1 MEDICATIONS

GLP-1 medications have been driving positive results, with 84% of those surveyed responding that they have been satisfied overall with their weight loss results while on the medication. Although studies demonstrate the benefits of long-term medication use to maintain weight loss, dropout rates are high.



69% have been using the medication for fewer than two years and 53% expect to discontinue use in less than two more years 77% who had discontinued a GLP-1 medication said they were satisfied with the weight loss they experienced, but 90% were on the drug for less than one year

Primary barriers to continued use:



76% note side effects; categorized as mild for 36% and more severe for 17% (33% for Gen Z), with nausea and upset stomach most referenced 31% note cost

85% of consumers surveyed who experience side effects with GLP-1 medications purchase products to manage them and/or purchase products to supplement nutrition gaps. These items are purchased equally in-store and online.



55% of Gen Z and 39% of Millennials are buying energy drinks or powders 69% of Millennials and 59% of Gen Z are buying vitamins and/or nutritional supplements

CONSUMER PREFERENCES FOR PRODUCT AND HEALTH INFORMATION

The Acosta Group study reflects that nearly 80% of consumers on GLP-1 medications conduct product and health research to support their weight loss.



40% say that social media is their primary source of information, increasing to 61% for Gen Z

37% consult a medical professional 36% consult a nutritionist

Of those using retailer apps/sites, 88% apply a filter to narrow product selection by key criteria.

WHAT'S ON THE GROCERY LIST FOR GLP-1 SHOPPERS

An impressive 95% of consumers taking a GLP-1 say they've made positive changes to their dietary habits.



55% are eating smaller portions (66% of Gen X)

53% are drinking more water 49% are eating more healthy foods and fewer snacks

Increased purchases of fresh produce (65%), fresh chicken (42%), unsweetened waters and seltzers, protein/nutrition bars, and yogurts are highlighted.

The study also reflects that those taking the medications for weight loss only are significantly more interested in products that offer key nutrients such as:



Fortified with vitamins and nutrients (75%)

High protein or protein fortified (74%) Gut health support (73%)

For those no longer taking the medication, 76% report eating the same amount or less food. These consumers are also practicing healthy habits like drinking water and eating healthy foods. Conversely, the remaining 24% are eating more snacks, meats, and other items.

BRAND AND RETAILER TAKEAWAYS

Consumer satisfaction with GLP-1 medications for weight loss is very high and steps are underway by manufacturers to reduce side effects and lower costs, likely leading to a reduction in the current rates of discontinued use.



46% of those who had previously been on a GLP-1 say they would take the medication again to lose more weight 47% of Gen Z and Gen X say they would restart the medication if costs were lower and/or if covered by insurance

"As an industry, we have taken initial steps to meet this expanding market and consumer base," said McDermid. "As use of this medication is extended and expanded for weight loss and other health advocacy, there is an opportunity to do much more, including product development, packaging, online and in-store merchandising, education, and promotion."

Opportunities include:



Merchandise dietary and nutritional support items near the pharmacy in drug and grocery, improving the shopping experience for consumers taking GLP-1s

Understand that 91% of Millennials, 90% of Gen Z, and 64% of Gen X on GLP-1 medications are interested in packaged foods that support their weight loss goals, and they want messaging called out on the package

Meet consumers where they are with product and health information, amplifying digital commerce programming Advance opportunities on retailer apps and websites to support these shoppers

Acosta Group's "GLP-1 & The Weight Loss Revolution Shopper Insights Study" was conducted Feb. 10-19, 2025, with 4,489 total U.S. adults, 332 currently taking a GLP-1, 151 no longer on the medication. Respondents are part of the company's proprietary Shopper Community. The Acosta Group Shopper Community is comprised of over 40,000 demographically diverse shoppers across the U.S. and is the company's proprietary community for survey engagement.

