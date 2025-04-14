Rand Mcnally's 2026 Road Atlas: A Delicious Celebration Of America's 250Th, Route 66'S 100Th And A Special Collaboration With Atlas Obscura

CHICAGO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally, the most complete and most trusted source for maps and navigation, introduces its 2026 Road Atlas, the 102nd edition of this iconic publication. This year's atlas commemorates the 250th anniversary of America's founding and the 100th anniversary of Route 66, inviting travelers to explore the nation's diverse culinary landscape.

Pictured from left to right: the Large Scale Road Atlas, the Road Atlas, the Midsize Easy to Read Road Atlas and the Midsize Easy to Read Road Atlas with limited edition illustrated cover

Discover America's unique regional cuisine through 11 curated culinary road trips, spanning the country from New England seafood to Southern barbecue, Tex-Mex flavors of the Southwest, and Colorado's craft breweries. Each road trip includes a local celebrity chef's 'Chef's Day Off' itinerary, offering insider tips for maximizing your experience in their city. It's a guide to the heart and soul of America, one delicious bite at a time.

"We are excited to offer Rand McNally's best of class road atlas that guides travelers and encourages them to explore the heart of America through its incredible cuisine and amazing vistas," said Rand McNally Chairman Joseph Roark. "This edition celebrates the cuisines and flavors that make our country unique, and we've packed it with insider tips and recommendations to make every road trip a memorable experience, especially as we recognize the significant anniversaries of America and Route 66."

For the first time ever, Rand McNally has partnered with Atlas Obscura inviting them to ride shotgun and offer their signature off-the-beaten-path picks and unexpected discoveries for each trip, as well as an exclusive itinerary of unique Route 66 eateries, honoring the highway's century-long legacy.

"Collaborating with Rand McNally on this special edition was a natural fit for Atlas Obscura," said Marc Haeringer, Director of Publishing and Print Media at Atlas Obscura. "We're honored to share our passion for uncovering hidden gems and unexpected stories, especially along the iconic Route 66. This atlas is a celebration of the unique places and flavors that make America so fascinating."

Key Features of the 2026 Rand McNally Road Atlas:



11 culinary road trips that explore America's diverse regional cuisine

Chef's Day Off recommendations that give an insider's view on the best local spots

Atlas Obscura's offbeat picks and unique discoveries plus their exclusive Route 66 Roadside Eats itinerary

The most up-to-date maps, plus more detailed city inset maps, and more travel planning information than competitors In a special collaboration, artist Marianna Fierro has created a delightful, limited-edition illustrated cover for a select number of Midsize Easy to Read Road Atlases

All atlases are designed and printed in the USA and are available at randpublishing , our Amazon store, e-commerce outlets, bookstores, and other retailers. Visit randpublishing for more information on all Rand McNally Road Atlas products.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally is the most trusted source for maps, directions, and travel content for more than 165 years. Learn more at randpublishing .

About Atlas Obscura – Atlas Obscura is the definitive platform for discovering the world's hidden wonders, inspiring curiosity and exploration around the globe.

2025 Publishing Holdco, Inc., d/b/a Rand McNally Publishing. All rights reserved.

SOURCE RAND MCNALLY PUBLISHING

