TCL Achieves Triple Top 1 Rankings In Global TV Shipments Across Key Categories

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top 2 TV brand, has been recognized with three Global TOP 1 rankings by the market research company Omdia, highlighting its leadership in ultra-large TVs, Mini LED TVs, and Google TVs.

According to Omdia's latest data, TCL led global shipments of 85-inch and larger TVs in 2024 with a 22.1% market share. Additionally, TCL secured the No. 1 position in Mini LED TV shipments with a 28.8% share and maintained its leadership in Google TV shipments globally from 2021 to 2024.

TCL's industry-leading performance aligns with the rising demand for large-screen and Mini LED TVs in recent years. Driven by increased time spent at home, more families are opting for larger and clearer TV to elevate their home entertainment experience. According to Omdia's forecasts, global shipments of 80-inch and larger TVs are expected to grow by 35% year-over-year, accounting for 7% of the overall display market in 2025-a figure projects to 11% by 2030. Likewise, Mini LED TV shipments are expected to grow to 9.3 million units by 2025, underscoring the ongoing preference toward premium display technologies.

To meet the demand of immersive viewing, TCL is expanding its ultra-large TV portfolio with Mini LED technologies. As a pioneer in the field, TCL introduced the world's first Mini LED TV in 2019, becoming the first to achieve mass production in this segment. Since then, TCL has consistently refined proprietary technologies and algorithms, leading to the advancement of Mini LED technology. Featuring Ultra-high Peak Brightness, Ultra-high Contrast, Ultra-high Color Gamut and Ultra-long Service Life, TCL's Mini LED technology delivers unparalleled visual details on large screens, redefining the viewing experience at home.

Beyond technology, TCL's strong collaborations with key partners like Google have played a crucial role in its success. By integrating Google TV's smart capabilities with its advanced displays, TCL continues to provide smarter, healthier lifestyles to consumers worldwide.

About TCL Electronics:

TCL Electronics (1070) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more.