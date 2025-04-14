Steward Partners Applauds 23 Financial Advisors Recognized On Forbes SHOOK 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned independent financial services firm, proudly recognizes its 23 advisor partners named to the Forbes | SHOOK 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. Now in its seventh year, the ranking honors top advisors who have demonstrated exceptional performance and client guidance through periods of market uncertainty. The list is compiled by SHOOK Research and is based on a rigorous methodology that blends quantitative data with qualitative insights, including comprehensive interviews with firm-nominated candidates.

"We're incredibly proud that 23 of our advisors have been recognized on such a prestigious list," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners. "This achievement not only speaks to the caliber of talent we attract and retain but also reflects the rapid growth and national reputation that Steward Partners has built as a premier destination for top-tier advisors. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service and results for our clients across the country."

The Steward Partners advisors recognized by Forbes | SHOOK include:



DeHaven Becker, CFP®, CHFC®–Director & Wealth Manager, Fort Collins, CO

Chris Detmer, CFP®, CHFC®, CLU®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Washington, D.C.

Jim Fowkes, Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Washington, D.C.

Aaron Brachman, CFP®, AAMS®, AIF®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Washington, D.C.

Todd Hoffman, CFP®, CPM®–Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Clearwater, FL

Frank Hibbard, AIF®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Clearwater, FL

Denis Poljak, Ph.D., CPM®, CIMA®, CFP®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Shreveport, LA

Davor Poljak, CPM®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Shreveport, LA

Timothy Davis, CFP®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Boston, MA

Carl Gravina, Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Keene, NH

Rob Carrigg, CFP®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Stephen Spector, Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth NH

Tom Sedoric, Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Wayne McCormick, CFP®, ChFC®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Manchester, NH

Casey Snyder, CFP®–Senior Vice President & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

James Sahagian, CFP®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Ramsey, NJ

Eric Beiley, Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, New York, NY

Ken Roban, Managing Director & Wealth Manager, New York, NY

Kyle Blackwell, CFP®, AAMS®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Easley, SC

Randy Price, CFP®, CIMA®, CIMC®–Executive Manager Director & Wealth Manager, Houston, TX

Brad Coyle, Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, McLean, VA

Andrew Gregory, Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Norfolk, VA/Virginia Beach, VA George Nottingham, CFP®–Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Norfolk, VA

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #18 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2024. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $40 billion in client assets as of January 2025.

About Forbes | SHOOK

2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

