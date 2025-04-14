Vertafore And Netvu Set To Welcome Thousands Of Insurance Professionals To The Industry's Premier Technology Conference

Independent agencies, MGAs and carriers are headed to Accelerate 2025 for four days of learning, connection and innovation

DENVER, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance professionals from across the country are looking forward to learning what's new and next in the industry and InsurTech at Accelerate, powered by NetVU . As the industry's longest-running annual insurance technology conference, the four-day event brings together independent agencies, MGAs and carriers to explore the latest insurance trends, leverage education and insights to drive their business growth, and experience the latest innovations from Vertafore .

Vertafore to highlight big innovations at Accelerate 2025

At this year's event, Vertafore will unveil what's new and next in its mission to simplify and automate insurance distribution, including:



The evolution of AgencyOne , bringing together Vertafore's industry-leading technology into one integrated platform to connect an agency's entire business.



Exciting progress on Project Impact , Vertafore's initiative for technology enhancements and workflow improvements that deliver up to two hours of time savings per day for account managers, customer service representatives and other core agency staff.



How Vertafore is accelerating innovation for MGAs with its acquisition of Surefyre .

Announcements about how Vertafore is incorporating AI into its best-in-breed solutions, as well as advances in the automation of small commercial quoting.

Education and an inspiring keynote

Accelerate 2025 attendees will be inspired by a keynote conversation with global legend Michael Phelps . Phelps will share the lessons he learned in and out of the pool, from developing a winning mindset to overcoming adversity with resilience. This session will offer insurance professionals powerful lessons that transcend sports.

In addition, Accelerate attendees have access to more than 150 high-impact educational sessions , from a new AI-focused track to hands-on workshops that dive deep into the solutions insurance professionals use every day. Accelerate education is designed to help attendees grow their businesses and get more out of their tech investment.

Attendees will also be able to connect with more than 150 technology providers, Vertafore Orange Partners, NetVU partners and other industry leaders at the Accelerate Exhibit Hall.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming insurance professionals from around the country to four incredible days of education, community and innovation," said Kate O'Toole, Accelerate chair and AVP at Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage, Inc. "Accelerate isn't just another industry event-it's a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals who are tackling similar challenges, share new ideas and focus on your business's future."

"As our industry continues to evolve quickly, Accelerate has become the go-to event for insurance professionals to stay on top of what's happening so they can identify which trends and technologies really matter," said Rick Warter, chief customer officer at Vertafore. "We can't wait to connect with thousands of our customers to share how we're investing in the solutions they rely on and how we're innovating to drive their businesses forward."

There's still time to register! Sign up here for Accelerate 2025, happening May 6−9 in Charlotte, NC.

About NetVU

The Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU) is an independent, national member organization committed to providing industry advocacy, world-class education and networking to insurance professionals at independent agencies, carriers and MGAs that use Vertafore solutions. NetVU's members reside in every state and are supported by dozens of local and virtual member peer communities.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader, Vertafore is simplifying and automating the insurance lifecycle so independent agents, MGAs and carriers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions empower the connected agency, accelerate innovation for MGAs, and provide the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform for insurers. By driving results for customers of all sizes, Vertafore focuses on operational excellence, develops innovative solutions and aligns with key industry partners. Vertafore serves more insurance customers than any other insurance technology provider. Learn more at .

