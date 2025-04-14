Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Set Of Culinary Knives (SBT-2001)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Through my work experience as a celebrity chef, I felt that traditional culinary knife sets were too bulky and expensive. I thought there could be an improved design," said an inventor, from El Cajon, Calif., "so I invented the FLAWLESS BLADES. My design offers access to all the necessary blades while reducing the amount of materials and costs required for the knife set."

The invention provides an improved set of culinary knives. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase a multi-knife set for the kitchen counter with multiple handles and a bulky holder. As a result, it helps save space. It also could help reduce the cost of a set of knives. The invention features an innovative and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-2001, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

