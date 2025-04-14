ICIC’S 2025 Innovation Summit: Celebrating Small Business Growth Through Innovation
The summit kicks off with an exclusive opening reception at the GRAMMY Museum on April 22, followed by a full-day conference on April 23 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles, where business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts will discuss emerging trends shaping the future of small business success. More than a conference, the Innovation Summit is a call to action for those committed to advancing economic opportunity through innovation.“The Innovation Summit is a powerful platform for small business leaders, ecosystem partners, and funders to come together and explore how innovation and AI can level the playing field,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC.“By harnessing cutting-edge technology, building strategic partnerships, and providing small businesses with the tools they need to grow, we are helping them unlock new opportunities and drive lasting economic impact.”
Conference Highlights
- Keynote Speakers
- Brandon F. Shamim – Strategist, coach, and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses trainer shares insights from 20+ years of experience supporting Fortune 500s, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs. Anoop Sreenivasan , VP at Intuit – Kicks off the Summit with“Do More with AI,” focused on helping small businesses adopt AI to boost productivity. Laura J. Johnson, SVP of Strategic Development and Technology at Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii joins a fireside chat with ICCC program alumni Vanessa Faggiolly , CFO of Amerisal, and Andrew San Nicolas , Executive Director of Kingdom Causes Bellflower and Good Soil Industries, to discuss how institutions and local businesses partner effectively to strengthen communities. The session will be moderated by Jodie Lesh , Managing Director at Deloitte.
For more details and to register, visit: icic.org/innovationsummit
Our Sponsors & Partners
The 2025 Innovation Summit is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, led by Intuit as the presenting sponsor, along with Kaiser Permanente, Bank of America, Chevron, FedEx, Regions, Appleton Partners, Arctaris Impact Investors, Bain Capital, Boston Consulting Group, The Home Depot, East West Bank, and Santander. Their commitment to empowering small businesses aligns with ICIC's mission of fostering inclusive economic growth.
About ICIC
Breaking barriers. Building businesses. Strengthening communities. The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping under-resourced communities and small businesses thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada each year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses and local economies. Learn more at .
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for people and communities worldwide. With approximately 100 million customers using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, Intuit leverages data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology to help individuals and small businesses succeed. Intuit is committed to responsible AI innovation and supporting economic opportunities for businesses of all sizes. Learn more at .
About Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to .CONTACT: Sarah Ginand ICIC +1 617-803-4532 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment