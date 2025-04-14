ICIC’S 2025 Innovation Summit: Celebrating Small Business Growth Through Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) will host its 2025 Innovation Summit on April 22–23 in Los Angeles, CA, bringing together entrepreneurs, thought leaders, corporate partners, and small business owners to explore strategies that help businesses thrive in an era of rapid technological change. The principal sponsor is Intuit, a leader in innovation and small business solutions, aligning with the summit's mission to equip entrepreneurs with cutting-edge tools, strategies, and resources for growth. The presenting sponsor is Kaiser Permanente, a national leader in total health that is advancing economic opportunity as a pathway to community wellness by addressing the social and economic drivers of health.

The summit kicks off with an exclusive opening reception at the GRAMMY Museum on April 22, followed by a full-day conference on April 23 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles, where business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts will discuss emerging trends shaping the future of small business success. More than a conference, the Innovation Summit is a call to action for those committed to advancing economic opportunity through innovation.“The Innovation Summit is a powerful platform for small business leaders, ecosystem partners, and funders to come together and explore how innovation and AI can level the playing field,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC.“By harnessing cutting-edge technology, building strategic partnerships, and providing small businesses with the tools they need to grow, we are helping them unlock new opportunities and drive lasting economic impact.”

Conference Highlights



Keynote Speakers



Brandon F. Shamim – Strategist, coach, and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses trainer shares insights from 20+ years of experience supporting Fortune 500s, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs.



Anoop Sreenivasan , VP at Intuit – Kicks off the Summit with“Do More with AI,” focused on helping small businesses adopt AI to boost productivity.

Laura J. Johnson, SVP of Strategic Development and Technology at Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii joins a fireside chat with ICCC program alumni Vanessa Faggiolly , CFO of Amerisal, and Andrew San Nicolas , Executive Director of Kingdom Causes Bellflower and Good Soil Industries, to discuss how institutions and local businesses partner effectively to strengthen communities. The session will be moderated by Jodie Lesh , Managing Director at Deloitte.

Celebrating 20 years of ICIC's Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program – For two decades, ICCC has empowered more than 7,200 small businesses to grow and thrive. Collectively, these businesses have created nearly 29,000 jobs, raised $2.6 billion in capital, and achieved an average revenue growth of 174%.

Shark Tank-Style Pitch Competition – Finalists from ICIC's small business programs pitch live to a panel of expert judges.

Intuit More with AI Tour – As part of Intuit's nationwide More with AI Tour, the Innovation Summit will feature a series of expert-led workshops and hands-on demonstrations designed to help small businesses harness AI's transformative potential.

Inaugural Intuit Innovation Award – Presented by Intuit in collaboration with ICIC, the inaugural Intuit Innovation Award recognizes a small business that has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to fostering innovation in their company and industry.

Business Growth Marketplace – A space to connect with ICIC alumni businesses, funders, and ecosystem partners, fostering collaboration and opportunity. Interactive Workshops & Funding Resources – Sessions on cybersecurity, digital transformation, sustainable growth, and disaster resilience-along with resources for LA-area businesses affected by recent wildfires.

For more details and to register, visit: icic.org/innovationsummit

Our Sponsors & Partners

The 2025 Innovation Summit is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, led by Intuit as the presenting sponsor, along with Kaiser Permanente, Bank of America, Chevron, FedEx, Regions, Appleton Partners, Arctaris Impact Investors, Bain Capital, Boston Consulting Group, The Home Depot, East West Bank, and Santander. Their commitment to empowering small businesses aligns with ICIC's mission of fostering inclusive economic growth.

About ICIC

Breaking barriers. Building businesses. Strengthening communities. The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping under-resourced communities and small businesses thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada each year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses and local economies. Learn more at .

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for people and communities worldwide. With approximately 100 million customers using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, Intuit leverages data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology to help individuals and small businesses succeed. Intuit is committed to responsible AI innovation and supporting economic opportunities for businesses of all sizes. Learn more at .

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to .

