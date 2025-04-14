Rainart Productions Presents "The Effects Of Gravity": A Mesmerizing Fusion Of Science And Art

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Science Meets Art in "The Effects of Gravity"

ROSENDALE, N.Y., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainArt Productions invites audiences to embark on a journey that transcends the ordinary with "The Effects of Gravity," a groundbreaking stage show that seamlessly blends science, music, and poetry. This captivating live performance is set to take place at three distinguished venues: the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, NY, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY, and the Homer Center for the Arts in Homer, NY.









Exploration at the intersection of science and art

"The Effects of Gravity" features an extraordinary trio of talents: David Gonzalez, an acclaimed storyteller and poet known for his spellbinding performances; Dr. Luke Keller, an astrophysicist whose insights into the cosmos offer both clarity and awe; and Álvaro Domene, a visionary guitarist and composer who pushes the boundaries of sound and improvisation.

Together, they create a unique experience that invites audiences to contemplate the invisible forces that shape our world-and our lives.

This singular event is designed to stir curiosity and move the soul, appealing to lovers of science, art, and the magic that happens when the two collide. The performance defies categorization, offering a rare opportunity to witness a show that redefines what live performance can be.

"This show is about more than gravity as a force," says David Gonzalez. "It's about the gravity of being alive, the pull of the universe, the poetry of science, and the music of thought."

Event details are as follows:

The Effects of Gravity

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC), 601 Broadway, Kingston, NY

Admission: FREE

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Proctors Theatre, 432 State Street, Schenectady, NY

Admission: $25.50

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Homer Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St. Homer, NY

Admission: $25

For more information, visit:









About RainArt Productions

RainArt Productions produces arts and science experiences ranging from live theatrical performances to workshops and multimedia events.

