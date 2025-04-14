Dermcare Management Broadens Southern U.S. Footprint With 14 Additional Locations

"Expanding in Virginia and Texas and entering North Carolina is consistent with our company's goals from the start."

Post thi

The integration of Team Dermatology , Skin Cancer Specialists , and Clear Creek Dermatology reinforces DermCare's commitment to meeting the rising demand for high-quality dermatologic care across Texas. With locations spanning the Greater Houston area and beyond, these practices bring a wealth of clinical expertise and community trust to the DermCare family.



Team Dermatology offers comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services through a patient-first model across multiple offices in Sugar Land and Memorial. Led by board-certified dermatologists, Team Dermatology emphasizes personalized care and advanced technology through a multilingual team that reflects the diversity of its patient base.

With locations in Sugar Land, Conroe, Katy, and Memorial, Skin Cancer Specialists is highly regarded for its expertise in Mohs surgery and skin cancer treatment. Their team of 5 board-certified providers place an emphasis on surgical dermatology and early detection, cementing SCS as a trusted name in the fight against skin cancer. Clear Creek Dermatology , by means of 3 locations across Llano, Marble Falls, and Fredericksburg, provides years of experience in general, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology. The practice is known for delivering high-quality care to patients in both suburban and rural communities, expanding access to expert dermatologic services throughout Central Texas.

Dr. Tarek M Fakhouri of Team Dermatology and Skin Cancer Specialists stated "as I looked to the next chapter of my career, I wanted a partner who I could trust to maintain clinical excellence and to help us to continue to grow. I believe that DermCare is that partner".

Dr. Emily Prosise of Clear Creek Dermatology also expressed her confidence in her new partnership, stating, "From start to finish, our experience with DermCare was seamless. I especially appreciate DermCare's focus on taking care of our employees. Our team is the heart of the practice. They feel secure that they will continue to be supported by DermCare Management."

Entering the MedSpa Arena: Sona MedSpa

In addition to dermatology growth, DermCare is thrilled to announce its first acquisition in the aesthetic wellness sector through a partnership with Sona MedSpa – offering access to top of class cosmetic services at 5 locations including Charlotte NC, Greensboro NC, and Richmond, VA. With over two decades of experience, Sona MedSpa has set the standard in non-invasive aesthetics including laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and injectables.

This expansion into the MedSpa space marks a new chapter for DermCare Management, aligning with the company's long-term vision to provide a full spectrum of skin health and aesthetic services from coast to coast across the "Southern Smile" of the United States.

Jeffrey Schillinger, CEO of DermCare expressed his excitement in this new chapter in DermCare's journey. "Expanding in Virginia and Texas and entering North Carolina is consistent with our company's goals from the start. Our geography starts in Virginia and goes down to Florida, across the south into Texas and into California up to the Bay area, hence the "Southern Smile." We are delighted to welcome the incredible providers and their dedicated staff from these practices into our family of companies."

About DermCare Management

DermCare Management's mission is to provide comprehensive, world-class operational support to dermatology and aesthetic practices that share our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and extraordinary patient service. We accomplish this through an unmatched partnership program that preserves physicians' autonomy and authority while providing the administrative support necessary for continued success. For physicians who are looking for the next phase of their career, DermCare makes the process as easy and painless as possible with customized step down plans to ensure everything is in place and secure for a smooth transition.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Dermcare Management