Sollis Health Appoints Katy Marshall As Chief Growth Officer To Lead Marketing, Sales, And Product Strategy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Katy's background includes a number of leadership roles, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Thesis where she drove digital innovation and channel expansion, contributing to the company's recognition by the Financial Times as one of America's fastest-growing companies. At Calibrate, as Chief Marketing Officer, she was instrumental in scaling revenue from $1M to $100M and forging strategic partnerships with major corporations. Her earlier experience at Kraft Heinz involved managing iconic brands and co-founding the Springboard incubator, which led to substantial revenue growth and notable marketing successes. Katy started her career at BCG and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Katy is a powerhouse growth leader who understands how to build trusted, beloved brands while driving operational scale," said Brad Olson, CEO of Sollis Health. "She has consistently delivered results at the intersection of health, technology, and consumer experience, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to the executive team as we enter this next stage of growth."

In her new role, Katy will focus on growing membership by continuing to build Sollis Health's brand, expanding partnerships with medical providers and like-minded consumer brands, and launching innovative new products and services. Her appointment signals the company's commitment to building a category-defining healthcare experience at scale-one that puts members first and sets a new standard for concierge medicine.

"What drew me to Sollis is the opportunity to reimagine what healthcare can feel like-personal, immediate, and completely centered around the patient," said Katy Marshall. "Throughout my career, I've been inspired by category-defining businesses. I'm excited to help scale Sollis's unique model and continue delivering an experience that puts our members' needs first."

The appointment comes as Sollis Health continues to scale nationally with centers in New York, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and South Florida-and is further expanding its Northern California presence with a new Palo Alto location opening next month. The company provides members with 24/7 access to emergency-trained physicians, advanced diagnostics, and concierge-level care coordination-eliminating traditional barriers to care and delivering peace of mind when it matters most.

Sollis Health also recently launched a nationwide Family membership tier, along with an elevated Family+ membership in Los Angeles-marking the first time families can access both world-class pediatric care and 24/7 emergency medical services under one membership. This comprehensive offering redefines what it means to deliver seamless, full-family care.

About Sollis Health:

Sollis Health is the only medical membership on-demand 24/7, 365. Having a Sollis membership is like having a doctor in the family: we strive to be your first call and greatest partner through any medical concern.

We work to expedite your path to treatment with unlimited access to our world-class ER-trained physicians and leading specialists, plus onsite advanced imaging and diagnostic capability (on par with a hospital ER). We have centers in New York, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, Northern California, and South Florida, and are on-demand 24/7, 365 days a year for in-person and telehealth appointments: that's anytime, anywhere – because when you're not feeling well, it's an emergency for us.

Sollis' clinical practice is guided by the expertise of our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Scott Braunstein, who has over 20 years of experience leading Internal and Emergency Medicine at Cedars Sinai and UCLA, respectively. Dr. Braunstein was formerly the Airway Management Physician for the LA Rams, and has contributed to countless publications on the practice of Emergency Medicine.

