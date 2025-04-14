The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Drzislav (Dado) Coric As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Drzislav (Dado) Coric, Esq., a highly regarded legal professional, serves as the Managing Member of Traystman & Coric, LLC, a leading law firm based in New London, Connecticut. With over three decades of experience, Mr. Coric has built a stellar reputation as a civil, criminal, and family law litigator and trial attorney. His expertise and dedication to justice have earned him the prestigious BV Distinguished Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence in the legal field.

Born in Zagreb, Croatia, Mr. Coric's journey into law is rooted in his passion for justice. After earning his A.B. from Duke University in 1981, he obtained his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Washington University in 1987. These academic achievements laid the foundation for a remarkable career that has solidified his position as a trusted advocate in the legal profession.

As a member of multiple esteemed legal organizations, including the Connecticut Bar Association, American Bar Association, Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Mr. Coric remains at the forefront of legal innovation and advocacy. He is also actively involved with the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts and the Connecticut Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, further showcasing his commitment to family and criminal law matters.

Outside the courtroom, Mr. Coric enjoys a variety of sports and recreational activities, including tennis, golf, basketball, and boating. These pursuits reflect his well-rounded personality and dedication to maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Looking to the future, Mr. Coric aims to continue his professional growth while upholding the high standards of legal practice that have defined his career. As a prominent figure in criminal and civil litigation, he remains committed to achieving justice for his clients and contributing to the legal community.

