The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Drzislav (Dado) Coric As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence
Born in Zagreb, Croatia, Mr. Coric's journey into law is rooted in his passion for justice. After earning his A.B. from Duke University in 1981, he obtained his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Washington University in 1987. These academic achievements laid the foundation for a remarkable career that has solidified his position as a trusted advocate in the legal profession.
As a member of multiple esteemed legal organizations, including the Connecticut Bar Association, American Bar Association, Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Mr. Coric remains at the forefront of legal innovation and advocacy. He is also actively involved with the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts and the Connecticut Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, further showcasing his commitment to family and criminal law matters.
Outside the courtroom, Mr. Coric enjoys a variety of sports and recreational activities, including tennis, golf, basketball, and boating. These pursuits reflect his well-rounded personality and dedication to maintaining a balanced lifestyle.
Looking to the future, Mr. Coric aims to continue his professional growth while upholding the high standards of legal practice that have defined his career. As a prominent figure in criminal and civil litigation, he remains committed to achieving justice for his clients and contributing to the legal community.
