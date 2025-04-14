National Advertising Division Recommends Rascals Discontinue Diaper Absorbency And Certain Other Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a challenge brought by the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that Rascals International Limited discontinue the following claims for its Rascals brand diapers

New York, NY, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that Rascals International Limited discontinue the following claims for its Rascals brand diapers:



“Hydrolock CoreTM holds up to 25 x its weight” and“absorbs 15 x its weight” “Parents are Happier with Rascals”

The National Advertising Division (NAD) also recommended that Rascals modify or discontinue claims touting the total number of 5-star reviews received by Rascals products.

Hydrolock CoreTM Claims

NAD determined that the claims“Hydrolock CoreTM holds up to 25 x its weight” and“absorbs 15 x its weight” are performance claims and reasonable consumers will understand them as conveying messages about the absorption performance they can expect from Rascals diapers in real life – even if the diapers will rarely if ever be tasked with holding 15 times their weight or 25 times the weight of the core.

NAD concluded that these claims were not supported by reliable absorption testing and recommended they be discontinued.

“210,000+ 5-star reviews of Rascals Products*”

* “Based on all reviews of Rascals diapers, training pants and wipes across websites globally, including incentivized and organic reviews.

NAD determined that Rascals' 5-star reviews claim, which was modified during the proceeding, conveys a message of brand-wide satisfaction and that the claim did not require further disclosure because the disclosure clearly indicates that it is based on both incentivized and organic reviews.

However, Rascals did not provide any evidence to support the“210,000+” figure nor any evidence as to its reviews collection process and the controls in place to avoid double counting. Therefore, NAD determined that the claim“210,000+ 5-Star Reviews of Rascals Products” was not supported and recommended that it be discontinued or modified to reflect the results of sound and credible counts of Rascals' 5-star reviews.

NAD also found that the disclosure was not clear and conspicuous and recommended that to the extent Rascals elects to modify its 5-star reviews claim going forward, the accompanying disclosure must be clearly and conspicuously displayed on the same page and in close proximity to the claim.

“Parents are Happier with Rascals”

Regarding the claim that“parents are happier with Rascals,” NAD determined that Rascals' use of the relative word“happier” reasonably conveys not merely consumer“happiness” with Rascals diapers, but also that they are more happy as compared to their experience with other brands. In the absence of a consumer survey or other preference evidence to support this comparative claim, NAD concluded that it was not supported and recommended it be discontinued.

During the proceeding, Rascals agreed to permanently discontinue certain claims concerning its diapers' absorbency and leakage protection performance, as well as that its diapers are“pediatrician recommended” and“allergy tested.”. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Rascals stated that while it“respectfully disagrees with NAD's conclusions,” it will comply with NAD's recommendations.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive . This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

