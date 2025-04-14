Call It Closed International Realty Reports Strong Q1 Growth, Strategic Expansion, And Successful Agent Engagement

Call It Closed International Realty kicks off 2024 with a 16% increase in agent count and expansion into Maryland and Arizona, bringing its footprint to 21 states nationwide.

- Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEONAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) , a leading cloud-based real estate brokerage, today announced strong first-quarter results for 2024, marked by solid growth, strategic market expansion, and impactful agent development initiatives.CIC achieved a significant 16% increase in agent count during the first quarter, demonstrating the company's sustained appeal and effectiveness in a dynamic real estate environment. This growth is attributed to CIC's innovative cloud-based model, comprehensive agent support, and commitment to empowering real estate professionals.Further expanding its national presence, CIC successfully launched operations in Maryland and Arizona, bringing the company's total operational footprint to 21 states. This strategic expansion underscores CIC's commitment to providing its unique brokerage model to a wider network of agents across the United States.The annual REACH conference, a cornerstone event for CIC agents, saw record attendance and provided a valuable platform for professional development and networking. Attendees gained insights from industry leaders, including renowned strategic advisor Tony Jeary, real estate expert Hoss Pratt, and CIC's own Aprile Osborne."The REACH conference generated significant engagement, and we were pleased to see our agents connect, learn, and celebrate their achievements," said Chad Osborne, CEO and Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty. "The insights shared by our speakers have already proven to be beneficial for our team."Adding to the momentum, REACH in Naples served as the pre-launch for Aprile Osborne's“Market SHIFT: 7 Essential Things to Know about Real Estate Right Now” book tour. Following the conference, Aprile embarked on a 19-city tour, providing agents across the country with crucial market insights and strategies. This tour has garnered considerable attention and has been instrumental in solidifying Aprile's position as a thought leader within the industry."Aprile's 'Market SHIFT' book tour, which kicked off at REACH, has been incredibly well-received, providing agents with valuable market insights and contributing to their professional development," stated Chad Osborne."We are encouraged by the positive momentum we've seen in the first quarter," said Chad Osborne. "Our focus remains on providing our agents with the tools and support they need to succeed in the current market. We are confident in our ability to continue this positive trajectory throughout the year."About Call It Closed International Realty:Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to empowering agents through innovative technology and comprehensive support. With a growing national network, CIC provides real estate services designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern market. CIC leverages cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to its agents, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.About“Market Shift: 7 Essential Things To Know About Real Estate Right Now”:Buyers are more informed, technology is evolving by the second, and the role of the agent is being redefined. In the wake of market upheavals and a new wave of consumer expectations, only those who adapt will thrive. In this book, you'll discover how to stay ahead in a rapidly transforming industry. Learn why past strategies no longer work, how today's most successful agents set themselves apart, and what you must do to remain indispensable in an era where information is everywhere, but true expertise is rare. Whether you're a seasoned professional, an investor, or a homeowner looking to understand the new real estate landscape, this book will give you the tools to navigate the shift-and win. Available on Amazon.

Dan Macuga

Call It Closed International Realty

801-792-1534

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.