Punjab CM Warns Parties To Refrain From Indulging In ‘Threat Politics’

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 14 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday warned the leaders of opposition parties to refrain from indulging in politics of threat and terror as people will never tolerate their divisive and mischievous attitude.

The Chief Minister said a senior leader of the Congress had given a baseless and irrational statement that 50 bombs had been sneaked into the state, out of which 18 had exploded and 32 more are still there.

He said this illogical statement was solely aimed at terrorising the people and creating panic amongst them.

Mann said this is intolerable, unwarranted and undesirable as the people of the state will never forgive such leaders.

The Chief Minister said neither the state nor central agencies have any input in this regard, but the Congress leader has made this false and irrelevant statement.

Taking a jibe, he said rather than telling the location of bombs, Bajwa is now running pillar to post behind the lawyers for seeking refuge from the law for his misdeed.

The Chief Minister said that instead of indulging in such tantrums, the opposition must focus on issue-based politics.

He said the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family and is working tirelessly to ensure the welfare of people.

Mann said these leaders had always believed that they had a divine right to rule the state, due to which they were not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently.

The Chief Minister said these leaders have been fooling the people for a long time, but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda.

He said wise people of the state have ousted these leaders who were living in palatial houses during their heydays of power.

Mann said that the state has witnessed the dawn of a new era as these people who were considered invincible have been shown the door by the people.