Meal Replacement Products Market 2025-2030 | Meal Replacement Market To Surpass $21.3B By 2030, Fueled By Plant-Based And Personalized Nutrition Trends

The Meal Replacement Products Market was valued at USD 13.79 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 21.30 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.52%. The global meal replacement products market is set to grow due to rising health consciousness and the growing popularity of plant-based & vegan meal replacement options.

North America dominates and holds the largest share of the global meal replacement products market. The region's market growth is driven by strong health and wellness awareness, consumer preference for convenience, and high disposable income. Key emerging trends in this market include busy lifestyles, an increased focus on health and wellness, advancements in technology, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing demand for specific dietary needs, and the personalization of nutrition.

In 2024, the U.S. and Canada are the major markets for meal replacement products in North America. The U.S. dominates the region due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies. Additionally, the highest obesity rates for both men and women are still found in the WHO Americas region. Consumers in North America are highly focused on health and wellness, with over 65 million U.S. citizens being members of health and wellness clubs. Key trends in the U.S. and Canadian meal replacement market include the demand for organic and natural products, plant-based and vegan options, and functional ingredients.



RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES



In 2024, Abbott developed a new brand called PROTALITY. It is made for people pursuing weight loss. It is available in the form of a high-protein nutrition shake which is a blend of slow- and fast-digesting protein that helps to maintain muscle health during weight loss activities. In 2024, Herbalife International of America, Inc., a premier health and wellness company and community, launched the Herbalife GLP-1 Nutrition Companion. It is a new product category supplement and food product combos. Support the individuals' weight-loss medications and nutritional needs.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Product: The powder segment dominates and holds the largest market share. The segment is growing due to its cost-effectiveness and versatility.

By Application: The specialty health segment shows the highest growth of 7.71% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes is driving the demand.

By Age Group: The 35 to 64 segment accounts for the largest global meal replacement products market share. This age group includes most of the busy individuals who are getting less time for preparing meals. Thus, they are seeking meal replacement products.

By Gender: The male segment holds the largest market share, as they are seeking meal replacement products due to time constraints due to hectic schedules and busy lifestyles.

By Distribution Channel: The online segment shows the highest growth, driven by convenience, competitive pricing, detailed information, and wider selection. By Geography: North America dominates the global meal replacement products market. Consumers in North America are seeking ready-to-consume and convenient meal replacement solutions, such as ready-to-drink shakes and bars.

MARKET TRENDS

Growing Popularity of Plant-based & Vegan Meal Replacement Options

Consumers are continuously focusing on maintaining their health and seeking plant-based food options for maintaining their diets. The plant-based meal replacements are known for their healthier advantages such as high fiber, essential nutrients, and lower saturated fat. Plant-based meal replacement products also have fewer calories and saturated fat than traditional meals. Many consumers opt for vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian diets due to health, ethical, or environmental concerns. Such dietary meal replacement products' preferences drive the demand for plant-based meal replacement options. The advancement in food technology gives privilege to the improvement of the plant-based meal taste and texture. It makes them more appealing to a wide variety of consumers.

Increased Demand for Personalized Nutrition

The increased demand for personalized nutrition is a significant trend in the global meal replacement products market driven by several factors including focus on preventive healthcare, advancement in technology, increased awareness of individual nutritional needs, increased consumer demand for transparency, and rise of food intolerance & allergies. Personalized nutrition is offered according to gender, age, dietary restrictions, activity level, allergies, etc. The rising consumer preference for healthy and nutritious food options, in which consumers are looking for nutrition-based meal replacement products. Consumers are seeking personalized solutions to optimize their well-being and health, moving away from the approach of one-size-fits-all.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The global meal replacement products market by product is segmented into powder, ready-to-drink, protein bar, and others. In 2024, the powder segment dominates and holds the largest market share. Powder-based products are dominating the market due to their cost-effectiveness and versatility. The demand for powder-based meal replacement products is rising due to several factors, including longer shelf life, health and wellness concerns, nutritional benefits, and increasing demand from young adults and sports enthusiasts. Powder-based meal replacement products have a much longer shelf life than liquid alternatives. They offer a variety of flavors and provide flexibility in portion control. The popularity of meal replacement products is increasing as they are rich in proteins, minerals, and vitamins. The segment allows consumers to customize their meals by mixing the powder with various liquids based on personal preference. This makes them a popular choice among consumers who prioritize personalization and flexibility in their nutrition options, thus driving segmental growth.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

The global meal replacement products market by application, is categorized into general health and specialty health. The specialty health segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period. The segment includes meal replacement products designed to cater to specific health conditions or dietary restrictions, such as gluten intolerance, allergies, or diabetes. Some specialty health products are used under medical supervision for various health conditions, including post-surgery recovery. The specialty health segment encompasses applications such as medical conditions, targeted nutrition, diabetes management, sports nutrition, clinical nutrition, and weight loss. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes is driving the demand for meal replacement products tailored for specialty health needs. Weight management is a major factor that will drive this segment in the coming years.

INSIGHT BY AGE GROUP

Based on the age group, the 35 to 64 segment accounted for the largest share of the global meal replacement products market. This segment is driven by several factors, including specific dietary needs, busy schedules, and an increased focus on maintaining health and wellness. Due to hectic schedules and demanding work lives, individuals and parents rely on meal replacement products for convenience. These products offer a variety of options that cater to different family preferences. Some individuals in this age group may have dietary restrictions or specific needs, such as diabetic or gluten-free requirements, which can be met with specialty meal replacement products. Additionally, the high disposable income of this demographic drives the demand for premiumization in meal replacement products. As they are more health-conscious and actively engaged in physical fitness, they seek healthier options in meal replacement products.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global meal replacement products market report consists of exclusive data on 28 vendors. The market is highly competitive with a few large and several mid-sized and small companies. Large companies dominate the market by offering a variety of meal replacement products.

Large companies focus on acquiring small players, such as producers and sellers, for premiumization. They also expand their product portfolio and focus on increasing their market share. Local brands in the global meal replacement products market are constantly introducing new and innovative flavors, formats, and healthier options to cater to consumers' needs and preferences. They focus on nutritional profile-based products to stay ahead in the market. Companies are continuously seeking high-quality ingredients to offer highly nutritious and healthy meal replacement products. Companies are competing by offering promotional deals and pricing to attract budget-conscious consumers.

Key Vendors



Abbott

Glanbia

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nestle S.A. Kellanova

Other Prominent Vendors



Alticor

Ample Foods

Amy's Kitchen

Arla Foods

Blue Diamond Growers

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

CTRL

General Mills, Inc.

Healthy 'N Fit

HLTH Code

Huel Limited

Ka'Chava

Kisan Products

Levana Nourishments

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nutrisystem Inc

Ripple foods

Soylent

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Simply Good Foods Company

THG PLC

Unilever

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Wild Oats Markets Zoic Pharmaceuticals

Key Attributes:

