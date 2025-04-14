Chicken Cock Whiskey Revives Ryeteous Blonde For A Limited-Time Release

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ryeteous Blonde is a standout offering of the brand's Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey finished in Goodwood Brewing Blonde Ale barrels. The result is a smooth, vibrant pour that expertly balances the bold spice of rye with the bright, malty sweetness imparted by the beer barrels. National Whiskey Ambassador Will Woodinton notes that, "Goodwood's Blonde Ale brings forward flavors of honey and biscuit malt which meld seamlessly with our Kentucky Straight Rye. Notes of crisp apple, sweet malt, delicate pepper and honey overflow the palate, leading to a beautiful finish reminiscent of "springtime" in a glass with honeycomb, lemongrass, pear, toasted oak, and gentle sweet malt."

To celebrate the return of Ryeteous Blonde, Chicken Cock Whiskey is launching Ryeteous Summer , a campaign that highlights the whiskey as the perfect libation for those who embrace adventure. Whether chasing thrills or seeking new horizons, Ryeteous Blonde is the ideal companion for those who live for adventurous summer moments. Through live tastings at the Chicken Cock Whiskey brand home in Bardstown, KY, Circa 1856, social collaborations, and retail activations, the campaign will drive awareness, inviting whiskey lovers to make Ryeteous Blonde part of their unforgettable summer traditions, and share their adventures using #RyeteousSummer.

"We're excited to bring back Ryeteous Blonde and kick off the upcoming season with something truly special," said Matti Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits . "Summer only comes once a year and this collaboration with Goodwood Brewing is a perfect example of what happens when two bold worlds-whiskey and beer-come together. With the Ryeteous Summer campaign, we're celebrating that daring spirit and encouraging whiskey enthusiasts and adventurers alike to embrace the memorable moments."

The Ryeteous Blonde limited-edition release highlights the epitome of a like-minded collaboration of whiskey expertise and innovative beer craftsmanship. As an exclusive offering, Ryeteous Blonde is a drink for the fearless, crafted to elevate bold moments and inspire unforgettable experiences.

Ryeteous Blonde will be available at an SRP of $69.99 (100 Proof, ABV 50%) through their website, select retailers and Circa 1856. Shipping is not available to MI, SD, TN, or UT. For more information please visit

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

Founded in 1856 by James A. Miller in Paris, Kentucky, Chicken Cock Whiskey has a rich legacy rooted in the success of Miller's earlier venture, J.A. Miller's Old Bourbon, which dates back to the late 1830s. Known for its exceptional quality, Chicken Cock Whiskey quickly gained national recognition and became the first brand from Bourbon County to ship whiskey internationally.

In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, revived the historic brand, restoring its reputation for excellence. Today, Chicken Cock Whiskey has become one of the most rapidly growing whiskey brands, celebrated for its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye., The brand also offers multiple highly sought-after limited releases, crafted in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distillation program. In 2024, Chicken Cock Whiskey opened its brand home, Circa 1856, offering visitors a multi-faceted immersive experience in one of the oldest historic homes in the Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky.

About Goodwood Brewing and Spirits

Founded in Louisville, Kentucky, Goodwood Brewing pairs a passion for craft beer with Kentucky's bourbon legacy. Known for aging beers in bourbon barrels, Goodwood delivers bold, distinctive brews like its bourbon barrel stout, citrus IPA, and peach sour. Since expanding into full-service restaurants in 2019, Goodwood now operates five locations across Kentucky and Missouri, serving elevated Southern fare in a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere. With a lineup of seasonal favorites and core classics, Goodwood continues to raise the bar for craft beer and hospitality.

