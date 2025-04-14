PM Modi Launches Projects In Haryana's Yamunanagar, Locals Laud The Initiative

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Yamunanagar on Monday. The 800 MW thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant, whose foundation was laid by PM Modi on Monday, will enhance Haryana's energy self-sufficiency and also ensure uninterrupted power supply in the region.

Addressing the huge gathering, PM Modi said,“Yamunanagar is not just a city but a vital part of India's industrial landscape, contributing significantly to the economy with its industries ranging from plywood to brass and steel”.

Local residents, energised and enthused over PM Modi's Yamunanagar visit, expressed joy as well as gratitude for the launch of a slew of projects for the region's development.

Dharamveer, a local farmer, said that the projects allocated to Yamunanagar will go a long way in boosting the region's infrastructural landscape.

Another local told IANS,“We are happy over the inauguration of developmental projects here.”

He also rejoiced over good arrangements at the rally and the reception of villagers at the rally, 'not as mere crowd but valuable participants'.

Another local said,“The Prime Minister has seen everything from close quarters, unlike Rahul Gandhi, who has always been in the lap of luxury. Therefore, PM Modi is taking initiatives, with poor citizens in mind.”

An elderly resident praised the initiatives of the Modi government and said,“PM Modi is doing great work. He is opening doors of entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem for youths. Young people are highly inspired by his leadership.”

A woman participant praised the initiatives undertaken by the Centre and state government and said,“Villages and rural areas are at the forefront of the government's priorities. Basic amenities like water, electricity and roads are being built. Girl child is being empowered with education.”

Among other projects, PM Modi also inaugurated the 14.4 km Rewari Bypass project, worth around Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. It is aimed at decongesting Rewari city and reducing Delhi–Narnaul travel time by around one hour and improving economic activity in the region.