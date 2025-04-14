AIRWAVZ SOLUTIONS APPOINTS PERRY WELCH AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions , a leader in wireless connectivity, is excited to announce the promotion of Perry Welch to Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Perry will oversee the sales operations for Airwavz' commercial real estate, healthcare, and wireless carrier business units.

With over 20 years of experience in sales leadership and a proven track record of driving revenue, Perry has been an essential part of Airwavz' success. Since joining the company, he has played a key role in developing high-performing sales teams and driving strategic initiatives that have contributed to the company's growth.

"Perry's promotion to EVP and CRO reflects his outstanding leadership and proven ability to deliver results," said David Herran, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Airwavz. "His deep industry knowledge and customer-centric approach will be crucial as we continue to expand and drive sustainable growth."

In his expanded role, Perry will be responsible for developing innovative sales strategies, leading and mentoring sales teams, and ensuring that Airwavz achieves its revenue goals across all departments. His leadership will continue to shape the company's success in the competitive and evolving wireless market.

"Perry's contributions have been pivotal to our success, and we have full confidence in his leadership to steer us through the next phase of our journey," said Brad Davis, CEO of Airwavz. "As the wireless industry continues to evolve, Perry's forward-thinking vision will ensure we maintain our position as a market leader."

This strategic appointment underscores Airwavz' commitment to excellence and positions the company for continued success in the dynamic and rapidly evolving inbuilding wireless connectivity industry.

About Airwavz:

Airwavz designs, installs, owns, and operates in-building wireless infrastructure that provides affordable, convenient, and seamless high-speed connectivity to its clients and their tenants. Airwavz empowers its clients to enjoy wireless service without the hassle, delivering solutions that exceed their unique needs and goals.

Media Contact:

Allison Horinko

[email protected]

484.629.4125

SOURCE Airwavz

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED