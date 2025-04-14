JETSET Pilates Takes Off In Chicagoland With Two Initial Signed Deals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the Pilates market size projected to grow from USD 158.43 billion in 2023 to USD 420.98 billion by 2032 , particularly in urban and suburban areas, the greater Chicago area offers a prime location for growth. The city's accessibility to bike paths, lakefront running trails and parks support active lifestyles, with many residents actively seeking new and innovative fitness experiences. These neighborhoods align with JETSET Pilates' mission to bring a unique, music-infused Pilates experience to an active customer base.

"Chicago offers a highly engaged fitness audience and a strong demand for boutique wellness experiences," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates . "It's a city of diverse, tight-knit communities – each with its own personality, and we're confident that JETSET's elevated, consistent experience will resonate with the Chicagoland communities."

Recently achieving the milestone of 100 locations sold , JETSET Pilates is on a strong growth trajectory with ambitious national and international expansion plans. The brand saw significant momentum in the first quarter of 2025 and is preparing to enter new markets in the near future.

"Launching in Chicago is an exciting step forward for us, and we're eager to expand in such a dynamic city with the right franchise partners," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "We're actively looking for passionate franchise owners who share our vision to meet the city's growing demand for innovative fitness solutions and bring the JETSET Pilates experience to more communities across the area."

Since launching its franchise opportunity in 2022, JETSET Pilates has become one of the fastest-growing names in the boutique fitness franchise sector. The brand is seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees to continue its expansion in Chicago and beyond. For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunities, please visit .

