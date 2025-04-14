Premium Messaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025 - 2030 | Premium Messaging Market To Hit $127 Billion By 2030 Driven By A2P SMS Surge

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Messaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (A2P SMS, A2P MMS, P2A SMS, P2A MMS), By Application (BFSI, Retail, Entertainment & Media, Hospitality, Outsourcing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium messaging market size was valued at USD 75.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Extensive use of SMS as a business communication tool for operational and marketing communications and decreasing costs of premium messaging services are major drivers of this market. Premium messaging has become popular across several business sectors due to continued shifts in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) strategies. As smartphone adoption continues to witness positive growth, the use of more advanced messaging formats that these devices can support has also increased sharply. Customers prefer premium messaging services as they are user-friendly, generate interest in the services offered by a business, and provide significant value to every stakeholder.

Premium messaging holds a substantial appeal among businesses, allowing them to connect directly with customers in a branded, seamless manner. Features including rich media messages (images and videos) and the ability to communicate with customers in real-time are considered critical in creating personalized experiences.

Premium messaging services, particularly SMS, provide an immediate and reliable channel to deliver time-sensitive messages, such as order confirmations, transaction alerts, delivery tracking, and marketing offers. Fraud alerts and real-time transaction monitoring are critical to maintaining customer trust, particularly in sectors such as BFSI and e-commerce. A2P messaging allows businesses to send immediate alerts about suspicious activities, unauthorized transactions, or potential fraud, keeping customers informed and minimizing potential losses. The continued rise in the adoption of digital transaction tools has further helped shape positive developments in the market, as premium messaging services are integral for sending secure notifications regarding payment success/failure, transaction amounts, and alerts for digital wallet activity. A prominent application of premium messaging in this segment is Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Businesses often send one-time passwords via SMS or MMS to verify the identity of users during login or when performing sensitive actions, such as initiating a bank transfer, updating account information, or making a purchase. This ensures extra security and privacy for the involved parties and prevents unauthorized access.

The need to provide a comprehensive and well-rounded brand experience for customers has highlighted the importance of integrating premium messaging with other marketing channels. Premium messaging is considered a vital part of the omnichannel marketing strategy, where retailers ensure consistent messaging across different platforms, such as email, social media, mobile apps, and physical stores. For example, customers can receive a promotional SMS and then have a personalized follow-up through an email or app notification.

Another factor encouraging the expansion of the premium messaging industry is the increasing globalization of businesses and the use of cross-border campaigns to engage audiences in different countries or regions. SMS and MMS are universal tools that work across geographies, making them ideal for reaching international customers with localized, relevant content. Premium messaging services also support multilingual communication, which is crucial for retailers operating in multiple countries or regions. Personalized messaging in the local language of customers increases the relevance of the message and improves engagement rates.

