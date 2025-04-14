Philatron Wire And Cable To Showcase Advanced EV Charging Solutions At Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire and Cable , a premier American manufacturer of high-performance wire and cable, is proud to announce its participation in the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025, taking place April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Philatron invites all attendees to visit Booth #4238 to discover the company's latest innovations in EV charging cable technology.

Powering the Future of Clean Transportation

As the EV industry accelerates toward ultra-fast charging, expanded infrastructure, and higher performance expectations, Philatron continues to lead with cutting-edge cable solutions. At ACT Expo 2025, Philatron will showcase its robust lineup of custom-engineered EV charging cables, including:



High-Performance Extra Flexible Subzero EV Charging Cables : Designed to perform in extreme environments with flexibility to -60°C (EVE & EVJE) and -40°C (EVT & EVJT). These cables are built for durability and resistance to abrasion, flame, water, ozone, and chemicals. UL-Listed EV Power Cables : Available in 300 Volt (Type EVJE & EVJT) and 600/1000 Volt (Type EVE & EVT) ratings, offering safe and reliable power delivery for residential, commercial, and fleet EV charging needs.

Certified for Performance and Reliability

Philatron cables align with industry standards such as:



UL 62 & UL 2263 Compliant for type EVE/EVJE/EVT/EVJT

RoHS Compliant ISO and IATF Certified Manufacturer

These certifications reinforce Philatron's ongoing commitment to quality, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Made in the USA-With Innovation at the Cabling Core

With over 51 years of manufacturing excellence, Philatron offers complete in-house capabilities including copper drawing, roping, cabling, extrusion, coiling, and molding-all proudly made in the USA. Philatron's continued innovation supports the EV electric mobility movement with sustainable, high-performance solutions.

Meet Us at Booth #4238

Philatron welcomes visitors to Booth #4238 at ACT Expo 2025 to explore how our engineering and design capabilities can power your next EV infrastructure project. For one-on-one meetings or product demonstrations, please contact our team in advance.

Contact Information

For more information, visit:



Philatron USA : (800) 421-3547 (PST)

For information about the ACT Expo 2025, visit

SOURCE Philatron International

