Trailblazing Women Transforming Capital: The 2025 Women's Capital Summit Comes To New York

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Capital Summit , the nation's premier gathering for women entrepreneurs and investors, returns to New York City on May 21–22, 2025 , bringing together some of the leading experts shaping the future of capital, including investors, entrepreneurs and non-profit organizations.

Hosted by Women Business Collaborative (WBC), this two-day event will deliver unparalleled opportunities for founders and funders to connect, learn, and collaborate around shared visions of equity and innovation. The 2025 theme Investing for Impact: Connecting Leading Women Entrepreneurs and the Investors Who Fund Them centers on navigating the capital landscape, from understanding early-stage funding to engineering successful exits.

What to Expect at WCS 2025:



Keynote Fireside Chat: Angie Bastian , Founder of BoomChickaPop, in conversation with Gwen K. Young, CEO of WBC.



Future-Focused Panels:



Building the Future Business Landscape featuring Damien Dwin (Lafayette Square Capital) and Arsha Jones (Capital City Mambo Sauce).



In the Arena: Women Investors in Sports investor panel featuring Lucy Dobrin (Providence Equity Partners), Julie Eddleman (DoubleVerify and NWSL Angel City FC), Betsy Morgan (Magnet Companies and TOGETHXR), and Anne Sempowski Ward (Curio Brands, WNBA, and USL Super League).



Featured Speakers & Investors: Industry leaders including Loretta McCarthy (Golden Seeds) and Norma Kuntz (Golden Brothers), plus others from Citrine Angels , Halogen Ventures , Arkview Capital , 360 Venture Collective , Henries & Co. , Golden Hour Ventures , and Momentous Capital .



Marketplace & Matchmaking: Explore the Women's Capital Summit Marketplace and participate in curated capital matchmaking sessions that connect entrepreneurs with value-aligned investors.

Interactive Experiences: Breakout sessions, networking lounges, and dynamic discussions designed to foster collaboration and propel women-led businesses forward.

Steered by Leaders in the Field

The 2025 Women's Capital Summit is powered by a steering committee made up of visionary organizations, including WBENC , First Flight Venture Center , Women Founders Network , Enterprising Women , and Wells Fargo .

To learn more and register, visit:

About the Women's Capital Summit

The Women's Capital Summit is an annual convening where business leaders and funders come together to create a capital ecosystem where women are supported, celebrated, and given equal opportunity to thrive. Through thought leadership, community, and action, the Women's Capital Summit empowers women to build the businesses of tomorrow.

About Women Business Collaborative

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of 85+ women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, WBC mobilizes thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change.

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative

