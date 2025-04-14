Knock Out Opioid Abuse Student-Athlete Initiative With Ray Lucas Coming To Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative will continue its mission to educate young athletes about the dangers of opioid use with an upcoming event at Rowan University featuring former Rutgers and NFL quarterback Ray Lucas. The program will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, at Pfleeger Concert Hall on Rowan's campus, 201 Mullica Hill Road, Glassboro.

Lucas will share his personal experience with opioid dependence, a condition that arose from injuries sustained during his football career, with students from high schools across the state. He will also emphasize the risks associated with prescription opioids and discuss his journey to recovery.

Cheryl Ortiz, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's New Jersey Division, will offer opening remarks, and Lyndsay Ruotolo, New Jersey's First Assistant Attorney General, will speak about the state's comprehensive response to the opioid crisis.

The Knock Out Opioid Abuse student-athlete initiative is a program created by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and is held in collaboration with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA). The initiative aims to raise awareness among student-athletes about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of caring for both their physical and mental health.

"Student-athletes face unique challenges, including the risk of injury and pressure to perform. Our goal is to provide them with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions and avoid the dangers of opioid misuse," said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

Schools interested in attending the Rowan University event can learn more and register by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" DrugFreeN /RowanApril29.

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey: Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.



About Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey: Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the state's oldest and largest health insurer is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health service corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon BCBSNJ is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. Learn more at . Horizon BCBSNJ is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association serving more than 3.4 million members.

About The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey: The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey is committed to working alongside those who can help us improve our neighbors' health, inform their health decisions and inspire them to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. The Foundation's funding pillars are Caring, Connecting and Creating. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey is the sole member of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, both of which are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit

About the NJSIAA: Established in 1918, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) is a voluntary, non-profit organization comprised of 436 accredited public and non-public high schools. A member of the National Federation of State High School Associations, the NJSIAA conducts tournaments and crowns champions in 33 sports. Championship competition for girls is sponsored in basketball, bowling, cross country, fencing, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, outdoor track, winter track, volleyball, and wrestling. Boys' championships are determined in baseball, basketball, bowling, cross country, fencing, football, golf, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, tennis, outdoor track, winter track, volleyball, and wrestling.

SOURCE Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey

