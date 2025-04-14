Arab League Slams Paramilitary Forces' Deadly Attacks In Western Sudan

MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, April 14 (IANS) The Arab League (AL) on Monday condemned in the strongest terms the deadly attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in western Sudan.

The attacks in Umm Kadada city in North Darfur State have killed more than 100 people, including 20 children and about 14 relief workers, and wounded 200 others, the AL said in a statement.

Raiding innocent and forcibly displaced residents is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 2736, the Arab body said, demanding that the perpetrators be held accountable.

Resolution 2736, adopted in June 2024, demands that the RSF halt a siege and de-escalate fighting in North Darfur State's capital, El Fasher. It also demands that parties involved in the fighting adhere to international humanitarian law by protecting civilians and healthcare from the conflict, and providing humanitarian access to any civilians impacted by the conflict, among others.

On Saturday, Ibrahim Khatir, Director General of North Darfur State's health authority, told Xinhua that more than 114 civilians were killed in attacks by the RSF on the Zamzam displacement camp and the Abu Shouk displacement camp in El Fasher between Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, volunteer groups reported that at least 56 people were killed by the RSF during the same period in Umm Kadada, after the RSF took control of the city on Thursday.

There has been no comment from the RSF regarding the claims, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conflict between the SAF and RSF, which erupted in April 2023 over tensions linked to a planned political transition, has killed tens of thousands, displaced over 15 million people, and left Sudan facing what the United Nations calls one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. UN agencies warn the country is nearing famine, with its healthcare system collapsed and accurate casualty counts nearly impossible to verify.