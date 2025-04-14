Dr. Ambedkar Day To Be Celebrated Annually On April 14 In New York City Mayor Eric Adams Praises Indian Icon's Legacy

MENAFN - Live Mint) New York City has officially declared April 14 as Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day to honor the 134th birth anniversary of the architect of India's Constitution and a global symbol of social justice.

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement, recognising Ambedkar's legacy as an economist, political leader, and relentless advocate for equality.

“Generations of people from around the world have crossed oceans seeking new possibilities in New York City,” Adams said in the declaration.

“Over time, their contributions have transformed into a vibrant history of bolstering our neighborhoods and enhancing our city's rich cultural tapestry.”

Legacy of social justice and reform

Adams lauded Ambedkar for challenging caste discrimination and working to uplift marginalized communities.

“Ambedkar opposed caste discrimination and worked to protect farmers and tenants in India,” the mayor noted.

“After experiencing severe caste discrimination in his youth, he spent the rest of his life fighting for diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

He also highlighted Ambedkar's enduring call to action:“His message, 'educate, agitate, organize,' became central to his movement.”

Renewing commitment to egalitarian ideals

The mayor emphasised New York City's shared commitment to Ambedkar's ideals.

“As part of that promise, we must renew our commitment to these ideals every day. I applaud those associated with today's event for their efforts to honor Dr. Ambedkar's rich legacy of egalitarianism,” Adams said.

India hails global recognition

India's Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar welcomed the move.

“This unprecedented honor of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar, the vocal voice of civil rights across the seven seas... is a symbol of pride for all the countrymen,” Kumar said, noting the recognition comes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From Mhow to Manhattan

Dr. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India. A scholar with a PhD in economics from Columbia University and a DSc from the London School of Economics, he later led the committee that drafted the Constitution of India.

His lifelong advocacy for equality and human rights continues to resonate globally - now officially in the heart of New York City.