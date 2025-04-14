U.S. Coins & Jewelry Announces Expansion, New Location As It Celebrates 40 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned Houston institution marks milestone anniversary with new showroom, expanded services-and $10,000 citywide treasure hunt during National Coin Week

Houston, TX, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Coins & Jewelry, Houston's premier destination for rare coins, gold and silver bullion, fine jewelry and sought-after sports memorabilia, is marking its 40th anniversary with a major milestone: the opening of a new 8,000-square-foot flagship showroom at 8501 Katy Freeway.

Set to debut in Summer 2025, the expanded space features 4,500 square feet of retail, exclusive collector showcases, private dealer rooms and enhanced security-solidifying U.S. Coins & Jewelry as one of the largest coin and collectibles shops in the country. It's a bold investment in the future of collecting and a tribute to the generations of Houstonians who've supported the family-owned business since 1985.

“Our customers are the heart and soul of what we do,” said co-owner Kenny Duncan Jr.“This expansion is more than a new space-it's a thank-you to the generations who've trusted us since 1985. We're building the future of collecting in Houston and beyond.”

With a legacy rooted in excellence, U.S. Coins & Jewelry is helmed by industry legends recognized among the“100 Most Influential People in Numismatics” (Coin World, 2024). Founder Kenny Duncan Sr. was named“Numismatist of the Century” by COINage Magazine and inducted into the PCGS Hall of Fame-cementing the company's reputation as a national leader in coin grading and rare collectibles.

A Premier Experience for Collectors

The new, two-story showroom introduces an elevated experience across every category of collecting:



State-of-the-art security features, ensuring a trusted and safe environment

Private booth customer experience for appraisals and high-value transactions

Rare coins and currency, with an unparalleled selection spanning centuries

Fine jewelry and luxury accessories, including estate pieces and custom designs

Luxury watches from U.S. Coins' newly launched Duncan Watch Co.

Sports cards and memorabilia, for collectors and trading card enthusiasts

Pop culture collectible, including comic books and memorabilia from iconic films Historical artifacts, featuring distinctive items from American and world history



A New Chapter in Collecting: Duncan Watch Co.

The expansion also marks the official launch of Duncan Watch Co., a luxury watch division offering curated timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille. With a refined online platform at and a dedicated in-store presence, Duncan Watch Co. introduces a collector-first approach to the high-end timepiece market.

“What began as a personal interest gradually became an integral part of our business,” U.S. Coins & Jewelry co-owner Matthew Duncan said.“As demand grew, it became clear there was a need for something more focused. Duncan Watch Co. is a natural progression-created to improve access to rare, hard-to-find timepieces while upholding the trust, transparency and customer experience U.S. Coins has been known for over the past 40 years.”

Each timepiece includes a two-year warranty and personalized guidance from horological experts-offering a high-touch alternative to traditional wholesale or online watch buying.

A Year of Milestones and Celebrations

The grand opening also kicks off a yearlong celebration of the company's 40th anniversary, beginning with a citywide treasure hunt during National Coin Week (April 20-26). With $10,000 in gold, silver, and rare coins hidden across the Houston region, the event invites collectors and curious newcomers alike to join in the fun-and experience the thrill of discovery that has fueled the company's legacy for four decades. A full year of community events and collector programming will be announced throughout the year.



National Coin Week (April 20–26, 2025): A weeklong celebration of numismatics anchored by a citywide treasure hunt

U.S. Coins Grand Opening (Summer 2025): Marking the debut of U.S. Coins & Jewelry's new flagship location And more to be announced

ABOUT U.S. COINS & JEWELRY

Founded in 1985 by, U.S. Coins & Jewelry is a Houston-based, family-owned leader in rare U.S. coins, precious metals, fine jewelry and collectible memorabilia. The family-owned and operated business is managed by founder Kenny Duncan Sr. and sons Kenny Duncan Jr., Matthew Duncan and Blake Duncan. Located at 8435 Katy Fwy (soon relocating to 8501 Katy Fwy), the business has built a national reputation on honesty, integrity and expert customer service. From rare currency and gold bullion to sports cards and luxury watches, U.S. Coins serves generations of collectors with care and credibility. Recognized among the most influential names in numismatics, Duncan Sr. has been named COINage Magazine's“Numismatist of the Century” and inducted into the PCGS Hall of Fame. The Duncan family also was included in Coin World's“100 Most Influential People in Numismatics” in 2024. For more information, visit .

