Consulting In Japan 2025: Comprehensive Industry Analysis With Key Economic Insights And Business Environment Overview

The "Consulting in Japan: Business Report 2025" report has been added to offering. This report is a comprehensive research of the Consulting in Japan. The first two chapters of the report feature the country profile by giving general information on Japan and by thoroughly studying its economic state (including key macroeconomic indicators and their development trends). The third chapter covers common business procedures in the country: from starting a project to closing a business. This chapter elucidates the country's fiscal system, existing labour practices, property rights regulation peculiarities and other issues vital for running business in this country. Further the report analyses Consulting in the country. This key chapter tells about main trends in the industry, identifies key market players (including major producers, traders, etc.), and evaluates trade operations within the sector in the recent years. Related news bulletins update adds the finishing touch to an overview of economic situation in Japan. 1.1. Geographical Position 1.2. Historical Background 1.3. Demography 1.4. Administrative Divisions 1.5. Political Situation 1.6. Economic Situation 1.7. Foreign Relations 1.8. Social Environment and Culture - Cultural Differences and Their Impact on Business Negotiations 2.1. Country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP): Historical Trends and Projection 2.3. Industrial Production Outlook 2.4. Japan Foreign Trade 2.2. Current Investment Climate 2.5. Labor Market Overview - Current Employment State 2.6. Ratings by Major Rating Agencies 3.1. Procedures for Starting a Business 3.2. Routine for Building Permits Obtaining 3.3. Registration of Ownership Rights 3.4. Basic Terms of Providing Business Loans by Banks 3.5. Measures for Investments Protection 3.6. Tax System 3.7. Foreign Trade Transactions 3.8. Debt Collection 3.9. Business Liquidation

