Ferrellgas Named One Of The Most Trustworthy Companies In America 2025 By Newsweek

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIBERTY, Mo., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), a technology enabled propane logistics company, is pleased to announce that, for the second time, it has been named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek. The results were based on an independent survey of roughly 25,000 Americans, which included questions about customer, investor, and employee trust. The results also took social media sentiment into account.

“Trust takes time, commitment, and integrity,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Tamria Zertuche.“It doesn't happen by chance; it's something we earn through our actions. Our employee-owners show their dedication every day by putting our customers first, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work.”

Ferrellgas was one of the only propane companies to be included in Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America this year. This year's list includes 700 publicly and privately held companies in 23 industries. Ferrellgas was recognized in the Energy & Utilities category along with 40 other recipients.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2024. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at . For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at