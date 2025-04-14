Josephine Ozougwu Joins Successbooks® To Co-Author“Unstoppable” With Lisa Nichols

Josephine Ozougwu

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Josephine Ozougwu, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book,“Unstoppable”, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols and an exceptional group of authors.



“Unstoppable” will inspire readers with stories of resilience and determination, proving that perseverance paves the way to success. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2025.



Empowering Lives Through Energy, Financial Freedom, and Transformation



Josephine Ozougwu is on a mission to help individuals and businesses harness the power of smart energy solutions to cut costs, create income streams, and achieve financial freedom. As an Energy Specialist, she provides expert guidance on electricity, gas, and solar solutions, giving her clients the tools they need to take control of their financial future.



Hailing from Enugu, Nigeria, Josephine's journey has been fueled by a passion for service and personal growth. She studied Education Biology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and later expanded her expertise in healthcare by training as a nurse at Pasadena Nursing School. This diverse background-spanning science, business, and caregiving-has shaped her ability to connect with people on a deeper level and guide them toward meaningful change.



Entrepreneurship has always been at the heart of Josephine's career. For over 20 years, she owned and operated El Shaddai Care Services Inc., a home health agency that provided compassionate care to those in need. Her commitment to transformation extends beyond business-she is also a certified Transformational Trainer through Lisa Nichols, using her skills to inspire and uplift others.



As a mother of five and grandmother of thirteen, Josephine values the importance of building generational wealth and leaving a lasting legacy. Now based in Houston, Texas, she enjoys dancing, traveling, gardening, and lifelong learning.



Josephine attributes her success to faith, family, and the invaluable support of mentors and friends. She expresses deep gratitude to her brother and mentor, Bro Godfrey Ukoh, and to Bishop Arthur and Dr. Gina Ojionuka for their kindness and guidance during her transition to the U.S.



Discover more at: JosephineOzougwu



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Josephine Ozougwu on board for the creation of "Unstoppable” and looks forward to the insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for "Unstoppable” and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Josephine Ozougwu, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.



