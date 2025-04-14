EDGE Showcases Cutting-Edge Defence And Technology Solutions At GITEX Africa 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The group will focus on strengthening regional partnerships and driving long-term impact across key African markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, is set to showcase its latest innovations at GITEX Africa 2025, the continent's largest technology and start-up trade show, taking place from 14 to 16 April at Place Bab Ddid, Boulevard Yarmouk, Marrakech, Morocco.

As a global leader across the defence, cybersecurity, and advanced technology domains, EDGE will present an extensive suite of innovative solutions designed to address the evolving needs of both defence and civilian sectors.

Visitors can explore a wide range of high-performance products and solutions, including autonomous systems, secure communications, electronic warfare, and AI-powered platforms.

The key solutions on display include UNMASK, an advanced cybersecurity solution developed to help law enforcement and national security agencies detect and neutralise hidden digital threats with precision; DISCOVERY, an external digital risk platform that continuously monitors enterprises' assets and external attack surfaces to identify and address potential security threats; and DNS FIREWALL, designed to intercept threats and defend networks against phishing, ransomware, and malware attacks in real time.

Additionally, EDGE will showcase TACTICA AI, an AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform designed for large-scale monitoring and tactical operations.

The event serves as a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and government stakeholders to connect and collaborate on the continent's most pressing technological challenges and opportunities.

EDGE's participation in GITEX Africa underscores its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships, enabling capability development, and supporting localised innovation across key regional markets.

Furthermore, it aligns with the group's overarching strategy to remain at the forefront of future technologies and smart systems integration, while actively contributing to Africa's accelerated digital transformation and rapidly evolving national security landscape.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators and international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials.

EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.