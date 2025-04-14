403
Nguema Wins Gabonese Presidential Elections With 90.35 Pct Of Votes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGEIRS, April 14 (KUNA) -- Gabonese Ministry of Interior announced on Monday that the interim president, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, won the presidential elections with 575,222 votes, about 90.35 percent of the votes cast, well ahead of his rivals.
"Nguema's closest competitor, former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, who served under former President Ali Bongo Ondimba, received 3.2 percent of the votes, while the remaining percentage was distributed among the six other candidates," the statement noted.
In November 2024, Gabon held a referendum on a new constitution that received the support of over 91 percent of the votes. The new constitution limits presidential terms to one renewable seven-year term and abolishes the position of prime minister.
In August 2023, 50-year-old General Nguema ended more than five decades of the Bongo family rule, which spanned between the late Omar Bongo Ondimba and his son, Ali Bongo Ondimba. (end)
