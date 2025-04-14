Oneamerica Financial® Announces New Employee Benefits Sales Leader

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As we continue to accelerate the growth of Employee Benefits, I'm very pleased to welcome John to OneAmerica Financial. He brings excellent leadership experience, strong industry relationships and a demonstrated track record of sales success," said Joe Ingream, president of Employee Benefits. "John's comprehensive knowledge of sales distribution and employee benefits products, including Supplemental Health, is a positive addition to our brokers and customers as we seek to offer a more robust solutions suite to meet their unique needs."

Crowley joins OneAmerica Financial with nearly 30 years of experience in Employee Benefits, including leadership of sales organizations as well as execution of product expansions and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, Crowley comes from The Guardian Life Insurance Company, where he served as the head of Field Sales, achieving record sales and profits. His prior experience also includes significant tenure at The Hartford and Sun Life Financial where he held various sales leadership roles in different regions across the country.

"I am eager to get started at OneAmerica Financial," Crowley said. "Exciting times are ahead for this organization, and I look forward to growing and expanding Employee Benefits."

Crowley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Bentley University and holds a Group Benefits Disability Specialist (GBDS) certification.

