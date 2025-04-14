Electronic System Design Industry Posts $4.9 Billion In Revenue In Q4 2024, ESD Alliance Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 11% to $4,927.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the $4440.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023, the ESD Alliance , a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report . The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 12.8%.

"The electronic design automation (EDA) industry reported substantial revenue growth in Q4 2024," said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. "All product categories increased significantly, with all categories except Semiconductor Intellectual Property posting double-digit growth. Regionally, the Americas, along with Japan and Asia Pacific, reported double digit growth. The four-quarter moving average increased for all product categories and regions."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 61,827 people globally in Q4 2024, a 2.9% increase over the Q4 2023 headcount of 60,106, but down 0.9% compared to Q3 2024.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information within the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Q4 2024 Year-Over-Year Change



Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue rose 10.9% to $1,696.9 million in Q4 2024. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.3%.



Integrated Circuit (IC) Physical Design and Verification revenue increased 15.4% to $797.9 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 8.1%.



Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM) revenue jumped 15.9% to $476.2 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 8.3%.



Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 7.9% to $1,760.7 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 15.7%.

Services revenue rose 11% to $195.6 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 26.2%.

Revenue by Region – Q4 2024 Year-Over-Year Change



The Americas , the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $2,171.8 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2024, a 12.9% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.1%.



Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured $622.3 million of electronic system design products and services, a 2.3% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 10.6%.



Japan's procurement of electronic system design products and services increased 21.7% to $318.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan increased 10.8%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,814.8 million of electronic system design products and services, a 10.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 9.3%.

About the EDMD Report

The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data report presents Electronic Design Automation (EDA), SIP and Services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:



Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, SIP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories

Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC) Total employment at participating companies

For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog .

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The ESD Alliance , a SEMI Technology Community, offers initiatives and activities that bring value to our entire industry including:



Coordinating and amplifying the collective and regional voices of the industry.

Continually promoting the value the industry delivers to the global semiconductor and electronics industry.

Addressing and defending threats and reducing risks to the industry.

Achieving efficiencies for the industry.

Marketing the attractiveness of the design ecosystem as an ideal industry for pursuing a career. Enabling networking, sharing and collaboration across the industry.

Contact Paul Cohen at [email protected] or Bob Smith at [email protected] for more details.

Engage with the ESD Alliance



X: @ESDAlliance

LinkedIn

Facebook

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit , contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

The information supplied by the ESD Alliance is believed to be accurate and reliable, but the ESD Alliance assumes no responsibility for any errors that may appear in this document. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Association Contacts

Paul Cohen

Phone: 508-769-2106

Email: [email protected]

Jack Taylor

Phone: 512-560-7143

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SEMI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED