AURA Selected For National PSA Campaign On Online Safety For Children

Aura is on a mission to give families the tools they need to not only stay safe, but thrive

Aura's AI-powered online Balance features move beyond outdated parental controls to offer a deeper understanding of your child's online world

World Impact Productions, the renowned Production Company, is excited to announce that it has selected online safety pioneer, Aura, to appear in a national PSA.

- Mark Allan, Exec Producer, WIPNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Public Service Announcement (PSA) series is titled,“Breakthroughs,” and it features innovative solutions to critical societal issues. The segment spotlighting Aura will focus on the role of technology in the youth mental health crisis and the innovative work Aura is doing to give parents the tools they need to protect their kids online.A Commitment to Comprehensive Online SafetyAura is on a mission to give families the tools they need to not only stay safe, but thrive in an increasingly connected world. With innovative AI-powered technologies, Aura offers real-time monitoring and alerts that detect and mitigate online threats such as scams, predators, and cyber bullying and surfaces insights and educational resources to foster responsible digital citizenship. Aura's latest breakthrough technology is focused on empowering parents to protect their children from the physical and mental harms of the online world.Redefining Parental Oversight in the Digital EraThe new realities of digital parenting are complex, as children now spend increasingly significant portions of their time interacting online. Traditional parental controls are no longer sufficient. For generations, the priority job of parents has not changed– keep kids safe, happy and healthy. But, as kids now spend an average of three months of the year online, that job has gotten much more complicated. Answering basic questions like 'where are you?', 'what are you doing?' and 'who are you with?' has become nearly impossible, even when a child is physically sitting next to you.Personalized Insights for Empowered ParentingThat's where Aura comes in. Designed with child psychologists, parents and kids, Aura's AI-powered online balance features move beyond outdated parental controls to offer a deeper understanding of your child's online world and its impact on their mental health. Aura provides personalized insights based on each child's online activities and social interactions to make it easier to understand behaviors that may be impacting your child's well-being– stress levels, sleep disruptions and mood. Aura surfaces science-backed recommendations, tips and conversation starters to support parents as parents as they raise safe, happy, healthy and independent connected kids.Innovative Solutions for Global ChallengesBy combining expertise in technology with an understanding of online well-being, Aura delivers an integrated solution that lets families navigate the complexities of the internet confidently. This approach not only protects but also educates, providing families with the knowledge and skills needed to manage online risks effectively.A New Era of Digital Safety AwarenessMark Allan, Executive Producer at World Impact Productions, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership,“Collaborating with Aura for this vital national campaign aligns perfectly with our commitment to impactful storytelling. Through this initiative, we aim to illuminate the challenges and solutions surrounding children's online safety, making a significant difference in the lives of families across the globe.”The upcoming PSA campaign will highlight Aura's role in transforming how families protect themselves online. By showcasing Aura's cutting-edge technology and its benefits, the campaign seeks to inspire viewers to take proactive steps towards securing their digital lives.About World Impact ProductionsWorld Impact Productions is renowned for its production of high-impact television programs and films that address the most pressing societal issues of the day. Its Breakthroughs PSA Series, in collaboration with leading innovators, continues to shed light on topics of critical importance, educating and inspiring action on a national and international scale.About AuraAura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. With real-time monitoring and alerts, Aura helps detect and mitigate online threats like scams, predators, and cyber bullying-empowering families with the right tools to thrive in the digital world.For more information about Aura and the PSA campaign, please visit Aura's website .

Lisa Meyers

OMD prm

+1 305-974-1346

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

This is a :30sec Preview Screening of the Aura PSA as part of the Breakthrough Series. It highlights a cutting edge approach to Online Safety for kids.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.