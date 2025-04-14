IPL 2025: Shaik Rasheed Debuts As Chennai Super Kings Opt To Field Against Lucknow Super Giants

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 30th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

CSK have made two changes, Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway miss out as Sheik Rashid and Jamie Overton replace them. For LSG, Mitchell Marsh returns to the playing XI, but Himmat Singh misses out.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said, "Well blessed, we get good support. Thank you all the fans. We want to bowl first, there's chances of dew here. The wicket gets better. It's important to set the right temperament. We haven't been consistent with our batting. With the ball we have strong back strong. It's important to have a positive mindset, play those big shots. It's a matter of time. We have a couple of changes."

Lucknow Super Giants captain Risbhabh Pant said, "It's just amazing. We would have bowled first. In Lucknow it's slower in the first innings, gets better gradually. The only thing we talked about CSK is that we don't want to give them an opening, just need to give our 100%. We want to go out there and play good cricket. Only one change - Marsh comes back in for Himmat Singh."

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), David Miller, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Impact Substitutes:

Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Prince Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Substitutes:

Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti