Holding(S) In Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (" Amaroq " or the " Company ") Total Voting Rights and Notifications of Major Holdings TORONTO, ONTARIO – 14 April 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces that, following the exercise of share options by an employee, as at 14 April 2025 the Company's issued share capital consists of 401,120,617 common shares of no par value each, and each with voting rights. Given the Company does not hold any common shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Islandsbanki hf. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Kopavogur, Iceland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name Islandsjodir hf. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Kopavogur, Iceland 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 08/04/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11/04/2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.84% 2.84% 11,397,237 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 3.12% 3.12% 12,432,212

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) IS0000034569 2,487,437 8,909,800 0.62 2.22 SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash

Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an“X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) X Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Islandsbanki hf. 0.62% 0.62% Islandssjodir hf. 2.22% 2.22% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Íslandsbanki hf. is the sole parent company of Íslandssjóðir hf.





Place of completion Reykjavik, Iceland Date of completion 14/04/2025

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Kvika banki hf. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Reykjavík, Iceland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 09/04/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11/04/2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.84% 3.84% 15,400,481 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 4.47% 4.47% 17,784,379

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) IS0000034569 15,400,481 3.84% SUBTOTAL 8. A 15,400,481 3.84% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash

Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an“X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) X Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Kvika banki hf. 1.53% (6,068,733) Kvika Asset Management 2.35% (9,331,748) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Íslandsbanki hf. is the sole parent company of Íslandssjóðir hf.





Place of completion Reykjavik, Iceland Date of completion 14/04/2025

