Avocado Oil Market Size To Surpass USD 1,054.2 Million By 2032, Says Coherent Market Insights

According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the global avocado oil market is valued at USD 705.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1,054.2 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2025 and 2032. Global Avocado Oil Market Key Takeaways . Extra virgin avocado oil has a 282.12 billion market share, owing to its numerous health benefits. Because it is unrefined and cold-pressed, this oil retains all of the avocado's nutrients, antioxidants, and flavor. . In terms of uses, the food and beverage industry accounts for 277.59 billion of the market, owing to the oil's versatility in cooking. Unlike many other oils, avocado oil has a mellow, faintly nutty flavor that compliments and enhances the natural flavors of foods. . Hypermarkets and supermarkets lead the market in terms of distribution channels, accounting for 270.70 billion. These enormous retail locations provide plenty of shelf space for a variety of avocado oil items from different brands. . North America continues to be the leading region with market share 340.76 billion in the worldwide avocado oil market, with the United States accounting for the majority of production and consumption. Health Benefits and Growing Demand Drive Growth in the Avocado Oil Market A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in avocado oil market . Various health benefits associated with its consumption, Rising adoption of healthy cooking oils fuels demand for avocado oil market. Avocado Oil Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $705.3 million Estimated Value by 2032 $1,054.2 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Various health benefits associated with its consumption

. Rising adoption of healthy cooking oils Restraints & Challenges . Climate, supply chain, and price volatility

. Seasonal supply of avocados

Growth Opportunities

The global avocado oil market presents significant growth prospects. Increasing health awareness is fuelling the demand for healthier cooking oils that are low in saturated fat. Avocado oil, with its versatile uses and unique flavor, appeals to both professional chefs and home cooks. The rising popularity of wellness trends offers a chance to highlight the nutritional advantages of avocado oil. Additionally, emerging economies with expanding middle-class populations present new opportunities for market expansion.

Market Challenges:

The avocado oil market faces numerous challenges worldwide. Climate change endangers the stability of avocado output in major growing regions, while diseases and pests can injure crops, limiting supplies. The challenges of moving perishable avocados over vast distances also increases costs. Furthermore, price volatility affects producer forecasting and planning, while shifting currency rates have a further impact on export prices. These supply chain constraints impede the avocado oil industry's long-term worldwide growth.

Emerging Market Trend:

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices: As customers become more ecologically aware, there is a growing need for sustainably obtained avocado oil. To appeal to environmentally sensitive consumers, companies are working on eco-friendly farming practices such as lowering water usage and minimizing carbon footprints.

The growing preference for online purchasing is having a big impact on the avocado oil business. E-commerce platforms are becoming critical distribution channels, allowing simple access to a wide choice of avocado oil items, driving sales and expanding market reach.

Analyst View:

The avocado oil market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising health consciousness, demand for better cooking oils, and the growing use of avocado oil in industries such as food, drinks, and personal care. The oil's versatility, along with its heart-healthy characteristics, is propelling its popularity among consumers. Furthermore, as more brands enter the market, competition intensifies, prompting companies to innovate and focus on sustainable practices to remain competitive, said senior analyst Pankaj Poddar

Key Players Insights



Sesajal S.A. de C.V.

Olivado

Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V

YASIN

Tron Hermanos SA de CV

The Village Press

Bella Vado

Chosen Foods LLC

Storino's Quality Products.

Aromex Industry AOS Products Pvt. Ltd



Key Developments

. In August 2021, Vital Farms in Austin, Texas, introduced pasture-raised butter with avocado oil and sea salt. This creamy and savory butter is produced with only avocado oil and sea salt.

. In October 2021, Jackson's Honest, a U.S.-based business, introduced new packaging for their potato chips. In addition to the company's original Sea Salt with Coconut Oil chips, the lineup now includes three new avocado oil-based flavors: Spicy Tomatillo, Sea Salt, and Carolina BBQ

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Virgin Oil

Extra Virgin Oil

Refined Oil Others

By Application:



Personal Care Products

Food & Beverages

Medicinal Products Others

By Distribution Channel:



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores Others

By Regional:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East



GCC Countries



Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa



South Africa



North Africa Central Africa

