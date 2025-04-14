Ministry Of Finance Announces Amendments To Ministerial Decision No. 82 Of 2023 On Audited Financial Statements For Corporate Tax Purposes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi– As part of its continued efforts to enhance transparency and ensure robust financial reporting standards for businesses operating in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Corporate Tax regime, the Ministry of Finance has issued an updated Ministerial Decision clarifying the requirements for the preparation and maintenance of audited financial statements in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (“Corporate Tax Law”).

The updated decision sets out clear requirements for tax groups to prepare audited financial statements. All tax groups will be required to prepare audited special purpose aggregated financial statements. However, to mitigate the compliance burden on tax groups and in line with the UAE's commitment as a business-friendly jurisdiction, the underlying members of the tax group will not be required to prepare audited stand-alone financial statements. The FTA will issue further guidance on the framework for preparation of special purpose aggregated financial statements for Corporate Tax purposes.

The new decision also introduces clarifying procedures for Qualifying Free Zone Persons engaged in the distribution of goods or materials in or from a Designated Zone, for which the FTA will issue further guidance. This guidance will ensure distribution businesses are able to enjoy the benefits of the Corporate Tax Free Zone regime with certainty.