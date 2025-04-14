Frontline Heroes Office: Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025 A Global Platform For Shaping A Sustainable Health Future

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The“Frontline Heroes” Office commended the launch of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025, taking place from 15 to 17 April, as part of the emirate's ongoing efforts to promote healthy lifestyles, disease prevention, and to realize future visions of high-quality, sustainable, and efficient healthcare systems.

The“Frontline Heroes” Office affirmed that this event serves as an inspiring platform to enhance global collaboration and highlight the exceptional efforts of frontline heroes and their vital role in building resilient healthcare systems and strengthening community health security. It also contributes to advancing their preparedness by exploring global best practices in health innovation, prevention, medical education, and workforce development. This aligns with the vision of the wise leadership, which places health at the heart of national priorities, viewing it as a fundamental investment in the present and future of humanity.

The office noted that Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025 is not only an exceptional event on the global healthcare calendar, but also a key milestone in shaping the future of health on a global scale and reaffirming the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and positive impact in the lives of communities.