Capital Offers Global Investors Access To UAE Stocks

Capital is providing its clients access to Contracts for Difference on equities listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), reinforcing its commitment to diversifying its product offering.

The company continues to localise its services in the Middle East, focusing on financial education, regulatory alignment, and fostering market accessibility for traders in the region.

Dubai, UAE: Capital, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group, has announced it is now offering its customers access to the principal United Arab Emirates stock markets – becoming one of the first major trading platforms to do so. In a move that reflects growing interest in the region's economy, Capital is providing full coverage of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), which between them list the region's most prominent publicly listed companies. As a result, Capital clients will now be able to trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on stocks listed on both the ADX and the DFM.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Capital's commitment to deepening its presence in the United Arab Emirates, where they have been licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority since April 2024. The company, whose trading volumes surpassed US$1.7 trillion in 2024, established its regional headquarters in Dubai with the support of the Ministry of Economy's NextGen FDI programme, and is now investing in customer support in Arabic, Hindi, and English. Capital also provides a range of trading education tools, and tailored client engagement initiatives to help clients make informed trading decisions.

His Excellency Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the announcement underlined the purpose of the NextGen FDI initiative, which seeks to attract ambitious, technologically sophisticated businesses to the UAE to help accelerate the development of key industries.

“The continued expansion of Capital is the latest proof-of-concept for our FDI strategy. Not only are they bringing market-leading solutions to the fintech space, they are opening a window into the UAE market for global investors – further supporting our ambitious growth objectives. Our economic vision is built on openness to the world and we look forward to investors contributing to, and participating in, our ongoing success story,” HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said.

Capital Middle East and North Africa CEO, Tarik Chebib, said,“The UAE's stock markets have seen strong, consistent growth and, in the last two years, have offered the second-most IPOs globally. This has drawn increasing interest from investors around the world who are keen to diversify their portfolios and participate in the UAE's remarkable economic success. It was essential for us to provide direct access to these opportunities, and we are thrilled to now enable our clients to trade CFDs on ADX and DFM-listed stocks instantly, seamlessly and securely. As a broker, it positions us nicely into a gateway where they can now trade across a wide range of markets and asset classes, ranging from local stocks, cryptocurrencies and commodities, in addition to global stocks, and leading indices.”

The announcement also aligns with Capital's desire to create better-informed investors. Broadening the accessibility of asset classes comes alongside a focus on financial literacy, which can support the development of a mature, well-informed trading environment.

“Financial education is key to empowering traders to make informed decisions,” said Mr Chebib.“We are committed to delivering high-quality educational resources and in-person training sessions that cater specifically to the needs of our Middle Eastern clients. Our mission is to make financial markets more accessible, which means not just offering more products and indices, but enabling our traders to maximise the benefits they can derive from it.”

Earlier this year, Capital was awarded the title of“Best Brokerage Company in the Middle East for 2024” by TradingView, a leading global platform that assesses brokers based on user ratings, less than a year after the company joined the NextGen FDI initiative launched by the Ministry of Economy in July 2022. The award is in recognition of the company's commitment to providing outstanding trading services for users on its platform.

Capital is a high-growth fintech company empowering people to participate in financial markets through simple and innovative online trading platforms. Launched in 2016, its intuitive award-winning platform -available on web and app -enables investors to trade thousands of world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive educational content to support clients in their trading journeys.

Capital is one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in the sector with client trading volumes exceeding $1.7 trillion. In 2024, the company was recognised as the fastest growing tech-enabled platform in the Middle East and Cyprus for the third-straight year by Deloitte Technology's Fast 50 programme.

Capital has a global network with offices located in leading business and financial centres including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), under license number 20200000176.