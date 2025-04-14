403
Germany's Next Chancellor Supports Supplying Missiles to Ukraine
(MENAFN) In a comprehensive interview with a national broadcaster on Sunday evening, Germany's incoming chancellor expressed support for equipping Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles. This stance marks a shift in Germany's position on the issue.
Friedrich Merz, the incoming conservative leader, stated, “I don't believe Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond positively to any signs of weakness or peace offers.
He needs to recognize the futility of this war,” reiterating his campaign promise to send the advanced missile systems to Ukraine.
According to Merz, such military support is essential to show firmness and signal that peace cannot be achieved through submission.
Merz argued that advanced weaponry like the Taurus could help Ukrainian forces disrupt Russian logistics routes, particularly those connected to Crimea.
He emphasized that arms deliveries from the West would significantly boost Ukraine’s defense capabilities and improve its leverage in any potential peace discussions with the Kremlin.
“I have always said that I would only do this in coordination with our European partners,” Merz clarified.
He noted that several allies are already supplying similar weapons, saying, “The European partners are already delivering cruise missiles. The British are doing this, the French are doing this, the Americans are also doing this. It has to be coordinated, and if it is coordinated, then Germany should take part in it.”
His remarks highlight a desire for unity within the Western alliance in responding to the ongoing war.
In contrast, outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a member of the Social Democratic Party, had opposed the shipment of Taurus missiles to Kyiv.
Scholz feared that sending such weaponry—capable of striking high-value targets up to 500 kilometers away—could escalate tensions and risk drawing Germany more directly into the war.
These missiles are particularly noted for their accuracy in hitting fortified targets like command bunkers and infrastructure.
