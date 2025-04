International Payments, 2 Day Online Training Course May 14-16, 2025 | Learn Global Payment Systems, FX, CLS, AML And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The International Payments course is designed for banking professionals with domestic payments experience who wish to upskill in global finance. This hands-on course covers foreign exchange principles, SWIFT, CLS, ISO 20022 messaging, liquidity management, cross-border settlements, international trade financing, and risk and regulatory compliance including AML and FATF. Ideal for staff at banks, FX dealers, hedge funds, and government institutions, it delivers the tools needed to navigate evolving global payment systems and current trends.

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Payments (ONLINE EVENT: May 14-16, 2025)" course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices and current developments in international payments.

You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.

What will you learn

On completion of this course you will:



Gain the practical knowledge of all key processes and concepts in international payments

Learn about the various stages of low and high value payment process

Understand the role and functioning of SWIFT and CLS

Explore the transition to the ISO 20022 MX Messaging system

Get to grips with foreign exchange and currency principles

Explore the mechanisms in clearing and settlement

Learn about liquidity management principles

Gain the tools for managing all risks involved

Understand the legal and regulatory frameworks Explore the current market trends and challenges

Who Should Attend:

This course will be of special interest to payment professionals with some experience who wish to expand their knowledge base and advance their careers into the global payments arena.

Operations and business staff from:



Commercial banks

Investment banks

Foreign Exchange dealers

Brokerage companies

Multinational corporations

Money Managers

Commodity Trading Advisors

Insurance companies

Governments

Central banks

Pension Funds

Hedge Funds

Investment companies Brokers/dealers and other participants in the inter-dealer market.

Course Agenda:



Foreign exchange & currency principles

High-value global payments

Cross Border Retail Payments

Alternative Payment Arrangements & Systems (Correspondent Banking, Hawala)

Purpose & role of SWIFT

The transition to the ISO 20022 MX messaging system

Purpose & role of CLS

International Payments & the Law

International Standards, Conventions & Principles

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Anti-Money Laundering

Global Clearing & Settlement

Liquidity & Treasury management

International trade facilitation

How International Trade is financed

Risk management, and

Legal & Regulatory issues

Challenges for corporates in international payments Current and future trends

