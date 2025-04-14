Equinor ASA: Proposal On Capital Reduction From The Company’S Board Of Directors

The proposal entails that the company's share capital shall be reduced by NOK 589,934,295 from NOK 6,981,953,075.00 to NOK 6,392,018,780.00, through cancellation and redemption of a total of 235,973,718 shares. Notice of the general meeting of the company which will attend to the board's proposal will be announced separately at a later stage.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs Rulebook II section 4.2.4 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

