Tim Berney, CEO Of VI Marketing And Branding, To Present At Digital Summit Chicago On April 17Th, 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tim Berney, CEO and founder of VI Marketing & Branding (VI), will take the stage at Digital Summit Chicago on April 17, 2025. An award-winning industry leader, Berney will share insights on why brand trust is more essential than ever, and how to build it in today's skeptical landscape.As the leader of a multi-million-dollar independent agency, Tim Berney has guided VI through three consecutive record-breaking years by redefining client partnerships and launching behavior-changing campaigns. In his Digital Summit session, he'll share how to build brand trust through emotionally resonant experiences, why human traits like honesty and warmth drive loyalty and how a clear, purpose-driven strategy can align teams and deliver real results.“I'm honored to speak at Digital Summit Chicago on one of the most pressing challenges brands face today: rebuilding trust in an age of skepticism,” said Berney.“Trust isn't just a marketing objective. It's the foundation of every meaningful brand relationship. And, I'm looking forward to sharing how we can restore confidence by doing marketing the right way.”The Digital Summit Chicago is one of the leading events in the marketing industry, and it brings together top-tier professionals from across the country to share best practices, emerging trends and actionable strategies. Berney's participation underscores his standing as an expert in the marketing and branding space, and his session promises to be a highlight of the conference.For more information about Tim Berney's session at Digital Summit Chicago, or to register for the event, visit .About Digital Summit ChicagoDigital Summit Chicago is a premier event for marketers, bringing together industry experts and thought leaders to explore the latest trends in digital marketing, content strategy, social media, branding, and more. The conference features a series of keynote speeches, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies to grow their businesses and stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape.About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is a full-service agency specializing in integrated campaigns, innovative solutions, and measurable results. Committed to creativity, strategy, and community impact, we help clients achieve their goals while making a meaningful difference.

