Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Makes Ramp Debut as Showstopper for Raymond’s Chairman’s Collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 14, 2025: Celebrated chef and television personality Ranveer Brar made his much-anticipated ramp debut as the showstopper for Raymond’s Chairman’s Collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week, held at Fairmont, Mumbai. The showcase brought together the elegance of Raymond Ready to Wear, the cultural finesse of Ethnix by Raymond, and the urban sophistication of Park Avenue, celebrating timeless style, tradition, and modern masculinity.
Walking the ramp in a look that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of today’s discerning Indian man, Ranveer Brar effortlessly brought his personal charm and flair to the runway, creating a memorable fashion moment.
Speaking on the occasion, Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Chef, said, “Walking the ramp for Raymond’s Chairman’s Collection was more than just a debut—it was a moment of personal expression. Fashion, much like food, is a powerful language. This collaboration allowed me to tell a story of the modern Indian man, rooted in tradition, yet confidently stepping into the future. I’m honoured to have been a part of a showcase that celebrates grace, individuality, and timeless elegance.”
The Chairman’s Collection showcased an elevated celebration of Raymond’s heritage through refined tailoring, rich textures, and thoughtfully curated ensembles designed for today’s multifaceted man—whether rooted in tradition or charting a modern path.
Raymond continues to redefine men’s fashion in India with collections that blend classic heritage with contemporary relevance, capturing the dynamic spirit of modern India.
Speaking at the event, Gautam Singhania, Chairman, Raymond Lifestyle Limited, remarked, “This is a milestone year for Raymond, and this limited edition of The Chairman's Collection is our tribute to India’s rich heritage and craftsmanship. This impeccably styled collection – ranging from silk shirts to bandhgalas – exudes elegance and style, hallmarks of Raymond. As a homegrown Indian brand loved by millions, Raymond has crafted menswear offerings across price points for all occasions.”
