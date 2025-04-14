403
Make Your MAMMA MIA! Night Unforgettable with an Exclusive Pre-Show Experience
(MENAFN- Atteline) Kick off your evening with Bites & Bubbles – the ultimate pre-show indulgence before the joyful of MAMMA MIA! begins!
Abu Dhabi, UAE - This June, fans of MAMMA MIA! can take their theatre night to the next level with an exclusive pre-show brunch-style celebration. Debuting as an exciting new addition on Fridays and Saturdays evening shows only, this experience invites guests to indulge in delicious bites and drinks before the curtain rises on the iconic ABBA-inspired musical.
Launching officially on June 13 until the end of MAMMA MIA! Season on June 22, this limited-capacity experience promises a vibrant atmosphere, specially curated refreshments, and themed entertainment, all designed to mirror the infectious joy and energy of MAMMA MIA!
Guests will be immersed in an unforgettable pre-show experience that captures the essence of a carefree Greek island escape. With live music, a vibrant atmosphere, and the perfect blend of Mediterranean flavors, this brunch-style gathering is designed to set the mood for an evening of excitement. It’s a joyous celebration, filled with upbeat energy and the perfect dose of pre-show fun, leaving everyone ready for the sunniest of all musicals to begin.
Dates: 13th to 15th June | 20th to 22nd June
Time: Starts 3 hours before the MAMMA MIA! On Fridays and Saturdays
Package price: AED 250 add-on (for groups of 4+), available only with the purchase of a ticket to the show (valid for evening weekend shows: Friday and Saturday)
For more information about MAMMA MIA! here.
Download pictures of the experience here.
MAMMA MIA: Arena Spectacular
Dates: June 11–22, 2025
Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
About Proactiv Entertainment
Proactiv Entertainment is a global promoter and producer of large-scale shows, international exhibitions and music concerts. With headquarters in Barcelona, and offices in Madrid and Abu Dhabi, Proactiv Entertainment has more than thirty years of experience in the entertainment sector.
Our projects include internationally recognized shows such as Broadway’s The Lion King, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Star Wars in Concert, Marvel Universe Live, Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Harlem Globetrotters, WWE, Monster Jam and successful exhibitions like FC Barcelona The Exhibition and Meet Vincent Van Gogh. Moreover, Proactiv Entertainment also has a long tradition in music having collaborated with artists like Andrea Bocelli, Maluma or Enrique Iglesias. As the company grew, an international expansion began first in the Middle East, and later into North and South America and the rest of Europe, where we have organized and produced original shows for a wide variety of audiences.
About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.
DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.
About Yas Island
Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-
Winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.
Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.
With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.
