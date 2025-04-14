Cube Ranked #1 Vendor In Dresner Advisory Services' 2025 Semantic Market Study

Cube takes top-place ranking in inaugural year evaluated in the Dresner report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cube , provider of the leading universal semantic layer platform, announced its #1 ranking in the 2025 Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds® Semantic Layer Market Study. Dresner defines semantic layers as "providing an application-independent view of data objects that are critical to the operation of the business. These views are readily accessible from a variety of applications and tools, making them available when and where needed for both operational and analytical use cases."

Cube's first-place ranking in the 2025 Semantic Layer Report was based on confirmed functionality and weighted by collective end-user feedback and the analyst's observations. The assessment includes scores for data integration and access control, modeling and transformation, and performance and optimization. Cube scored particularly high in data modeling and transformation and data integration and access control.

"Semantic layer is seeing increased activity as a use case for organizations trying to modernize their data architecture and achieve the long-time goal of easily accessible and integrated data in a more robust and flexible manner," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Cube on their premier placement in our inaugural Semantic Layer study."

"Known as the 'father of business intelligence' for coining the term in 1989, Howard Dresner has long emphasized the importance of democratizing data access and enabling self-service analytics," said Artyom Keydunov, CEO and Co-Founder of Cube. "This study recognizes Cube's universal semantic layer as a critical step toward achieving more governed, scalable, trusted, and accessible BI and AI ecosystems. This is Cube's first appearance at #1 in the report, but it won't be the last."

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Advisory Services' 2025 Semantic Layer Report, visit here .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for data, analytics, AI, performance management, and related areas.

About Cube

Cube brings consistency, context, and trust to the next generation of data experiences. Cube Cloud is a leading, AI-powered universal semantic layer platform, helping companies of any size manage and deliver trusted data with a single source of truth. Any data source can be unified, governed, optimized, and integrated with any data application: AI, BI, spreadsheets, and embedded analytics.

Cube is installed on 90,000 servers and used by over 5 million users. Customers include 20% of the Fortune 1000. Based in San Francisco, Cube is backed by Decibel, Bain Capital Ventures, Eniac Ventures, 645 Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and Betaworks. To learn more, visit cube .

